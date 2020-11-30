SuperDeker Announces Distribution Partnership with Sports Etc
SuperDeker is excited to announce the SuperDeker product is available at Sports Etc. retail location in Arlington, MA.GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperDeker is excited to announce the SuperDeker product is available at the Sports Etc. retail location in Arlington, Massachusetts. This partnership marks another milestone in the continued growth of the company. SuperDeker is a revolutionary off-ice training device that helps both new and experienced players develop their stickhandling abilities with patented technology that improves strength, timing, agility, and anticipation. With thousands of units sold across the United States and Canada, the SuperDeker is a proven part of every hockey player's off-ice training regimen.
Sports Etc. is known as a go-to source for hockey training equipment in the New England community. Since 1980, the organization has been servicing hockey players and goalies for over 30 years. They continue to assist athletes, coaches, and families through excellent service at the town’s most specialized hockey shop. Sports Etc. is committed to providing superior expertise and incredible support in meeting your hockey equipment needs. They are enthusiastic about delivering game-improving knowledge and gear to help players of all levels pursue their passion for the puck.
“We are proud to announce that our SuperDeker product will be available on the shelves for the Arlington community, and we could not be more excited to add Sports Etc. to our list of retail partners. With the addition of Sports Etc. to our team, SuperDeker continues to expand our reach in the hockey retail industry across North America.” Andy Healey, Commercial Officer at Gambit Training Technologies.
About Gambit Training Technologies: Gambit Training Technologies is the owner of the SuperDeker Advanced Hockey Training System, accessory line of products, and patents covering interactive sports training devices. Please go to https://superdeker.com/ for more information.
