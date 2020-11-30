Agencies issue statement on LIBOR transition
WASHINGTONâ€”The Federal Reserve Board, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today issued a statement encouraging banks to cease entering into new contracts that use USD LIBOR as a reference rate as soon as practicable and in any event by December 31, 2021, in order to facilitate an orderlyâ€”and safe and soundâ€” LIBOR transition.