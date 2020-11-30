BYOBikes Celebrates GivingTuesday on December 1, 2020, To Increase Support for its “Be a Holiday Hero” Campaign
Holiday Heroes can donate $150 to help pay for one bike to be gifted to at-risk youth (including the helmet, lock, lights, and a safety course).
Last year, BYOBikes gifted 250 bikes to the children of New Orleans. There is nothing more satisfying than seeing the joy on a child’s face when gifted his or her first bike!”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES , November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This GivingTuesday, BYOBikes will inspire generosity with its “Be a Holiday Hero” campaign to increase support for its Celebration of the Spokes events. For two full weekends this December, volunteers will learn how to build a bike, the less fortunate and at-risk children of New Orleans will be gifted their first bike. For a $150 donation, the Holiday Hero helps pay for one bike to be gifted to at-risk youth (including the helmet, lock, lights, and a safety course).
BYOBikes joined GivingTuesday in order to increase awareness of its mission to provide at-risk youth their first bike. Each year at its Celebration of the Spokes events, BYOBikes gives away hundreds of bikes to at-risk youth. The Annual Celebration of the Spokes will hold its Build A Bike Workshops and Bike Giveaways at two locations in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing rules. Covering both sides of the river, on December 4th and 5th the event will be at the Broad Theater Broadside in New Orleans, and at the Heroes of NOLA Community Center in Algiers, on December 18th and 19th. General Admission is free this year.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 1, 2020, and throughout the year.
“We wanted to join GivingTuesday to increase awareness of our organization and to help us inspire more people to become Holiday Heroes (register at byobikes.org) to help us build and give away bikes at our two Celebrations of the Spokes events. Last year BYOBikes gifted 250 bikes to the children of New Orleans. There is nothing more satisfying than seeing the joy on a child’s face when gifted his or her first bike,” said Ali Brown, co-founder, and director of BYOBikes.
GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.
"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year," said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world." Those who are interested in finding out more about BYOBikes, Celebration of the Spokes or how to become a Holiday Hero, visit byobikes.org or https://www.facebook.com/BYOBikes/
About BYOBikes
The brainchild of Ali Brown and her father, Robin Tate, BYOBikes is a 501(3)(c) organization whose mission is to build a stronger, safer community. At BYOBikes, we believe that the bikes we donate have a lasting impact on our city’s youth. We are teaching the children responsibility, encouraging community spirit, promoting healthier lifestyles, and providing them with transportation to school and work. We want to be instrumental in preparing the youth to become the future leaders and influencers of the Greater New Orleans Community.
BYOBikes accepts donations year-round through its Facebook page and website. Since BYOBikes is 100% volunteer-driven, all of the funds donated are applied directly toward the purchase of bicycles. The “Holiday Hero” donation of $150 allows you to participate in the bike build and provide a NOLA child with a bike as well as a helmet, a lock, lights, and a safety course. There are also several corporate sponsorship opportunities available ranging from $ 300 to $15,000. Our sponsors and donors make BYOBikes possible, and we are so appreciative of their contributions. It is great to see the children, as well as our contributors, experience so much joy at our Bike Giveaway.” If you would like to be a part of empowering the youth and have a direct influence on the future of our city, contact BYOBikes today at info@byobikes.org.
About GivingTuesday
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity count, and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity, and equity around the globe.
