Pack and Load Services Announces Expansion and Moving Service Providers Recruiting Initiative

Pack and Load Services, a leader in the moving and storage industry, announced today that it is recruiting moving service providers across multiple markets.

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pack and Load Services, a national leader in the moving and storage industry, announced today that it has experienced a period of record growth and is actively recruiting moving service providers across multiple markets. The recruiting initiative will expand the firm’s footprint and allow the company to better serve both major metropolitan areas and rural markets. The firm is particularly focused on finding partners in high trafficked states such as California, Washington, Oregon, New York, Texas, Florida, and Illinois.

Pack and Load Services has been working to differentiate itself as the moving and storage industry’s leader in customer service. Those efforts were rewarded when COVID-19 caused an increase in interstate moves due to changes in workplace dynamics. Individuals are rapidly moving away from large metropolitan areas to more cost effective and quality of life driven regions. They are looking for well respected moving and storage companies in which they can entrust with their belongings. Pack and Load Services operational procedures, reputation, and A rating with the Better Business Bureau has separated the organization from others in the industry.

Pew Research Center has estimated that one-in-five U.S. adults (22%) have either changed their residence due to the pandemic or know someone who did.

“We are excited about our growth and expansion,” said Jed Prescott, Director of Marketing and Analytics at Pack and Load Services. “Pack and Load Services is looking for partners that are passionate about providing high levels of service to people during the stressful time of moving belongings or relocating family.”

With more than 65 years of combined experience in the moving and storage industry, Pack and Load Services prides itself on the unique ability to provide a full-service “pack-move-store” offering to its customers as they prepare their items for transport. Pack and Load Services is a premiere strategic partner of Portable On Demand Storage (“PODS”) with a presence across the domestic United States as well as in many parts of Canada. Headquartered in Largo, Florida, Pack and Load Services and its staff centrally manage and operate the Organization from this single location.