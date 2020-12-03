Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,239 in the last 365 days.

Cujo Proclaims “No More” With Latest Release

Cujo

Cujo

New Hip Hop Single Available Now

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS , UNITED STATES , December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While some have been taking a break in 2020, Cujo has been doing quite the opposite. He dropped an album and a few singles, including his latest addicting release, “No More.”

“No More” is the latest release from Cujo, who has stayed on point throughout 2020. With a vibe that is chill and smooth, this track builds up, and then when it gets going – listeners will be unable to deny its charm and charisma. That is because that’s what Cujo is all about. He displays that not only with “No More,” but on the cascade of releases he’s dropped throughout 2020 including his album, ‘Letters from My Heart.” On December 18th, 2020, Cujo promises his biggest release to date as it will feature notable guests. Stay tuned for that!

Inspired by the likes of everyone from Tory Lanez to Michael Jackson, Cujo wanted to make music that was both personal and universal; music people could relate to. He has lived a life full of struggle and sadness. It was the loss of his brother that made him go all-in with his music and work hard to get to where he is today.

Those interested in adding new hip hop to their playlists, featuring Cujo on their site, or interviewing him on their site, podcast, or radio show can reach out via the information provided below.

For more information on Cujo, please visit: https://unitedmasters.com/cujo1749

Links:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialcujo
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialcujo
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/officialcujo
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3ftzMbNd3SVHJW2xtoIDgn?si=wV0uvjZ_T5Kaun3WBfI4jQ

Cujo
Roderick Smith
+1 716-816-5403
rodericksmith662@gmail.com

You just read:

Cujo Proclaims “No More” With Latest Release

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.