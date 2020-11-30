Inspiring Female STEM Leadership Spotlighted with Appointment of New Directors to Athena Racing’s Board
This award-winning, all-girls, STEM-education program welcomes new Board Directors focused on leadership and transportation on land, sea and air.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athena Racing announces the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors, as well as the full slate of Officers and Members for 2020. Joining the Board of Directors are Sabrina Reyes Dods and Diane Miller.
“Both Directors embody our goal of driving change and creating opportunities for our future female leaders. They bring incredible talent, expertise, and energy and join us at an exciting time as we enhance our outreach nationally. We are very fortunate to have them by our side as we continue growing our programming to provide free STEM workshops and camps for young girls in school. Their connection to industry has already proven invaluable as we establish exclusive sponsored curriculum that will give our students the inside track to business and career development.”
“I could not be more thrilled to be involved with Athena Racing as an advocate for the involvement of young women in STEM, says newly appointed Director Sabrina Reyes. Even in 2020, women are vastly underrepresented in many STEM communities. In order to increase the female representation, it is vital that organizations like Athena Racing thrive and aim to get girls passionate and involved in STEM at an early age!”
Athena Racing regularly evaluates its board composition to ensure it includes the appropriate skills, experience and perspective necessary to drive growth for all stakeholders, and with these director additions, five directors will have joined Athena Racing’s actively engaged board in the past year. Other Directors include: John Hayes of Dexcom; Hannah Grisham of Pirelli; Sandra Bauler of San Diego Workforce; and Loxley A. Browne of Athena Racing.
About Sabrina Reyes Dods
Sabrina has a decade of experience in engineering, from building nano-satellites, working with materials experts to improve spacesuit design, to supervising operations of a Navy nuclear reactor. She is an aspiring astronaut, and a Navy submarine officer with advanced degrees in Aeronautics and Astronautics. When she is not involved in pursuing policy changes to open more submarine opportunities to women, Sabrina is passionate about mentoring young women who are pursuing Navy and/or submarine careers, or who just want to learn more about what a STEM career has to offer.
About Diane Miller
With an extensive leadership background in health care, finance, and sports, Diane’s intense concentration has been on people and their improvement. In addition to developing and managing health care organizations throughout the country, she was also a financial advisor to professional athletes. She’s mentored and taught classes to health care workers, NFL players and teams, students, franchise owners, executives and employees. With her background in program development, operations, team building, fundraising and leadership, she sees many opportunities for growth within Athena. She knows it’s an honor and a privilege to impact the lives of others.
Full bios of the Athena Racing Board can be viewed at: AthenaRacing.org/Board-Members
About Athena Racing:
Athena Racing is an award-winning, STEM-education program, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, that provides free training for young girls in middle school and high school who are interested in discovering career paths in engineering, design, robotics, driving or business in the automotive, motorsport and transportation industries.
In April 2019, founder Loxley Brown began thinking of how she could turn a love of cars and racing into a team – a movement – a way of changing the status quo for young girls. The DRIVE change movement has been in full throttle ever since. Athena’s diverse team of board members and industry experts are paramount to the learning experience provided in this intensive online training program. They bring experience ranging from the racetrack to the board room to instill the necessary fundamentals for a strong, hands-on STEM curriculum.
Athena Racing is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization #84-2096687.
Visit AthenaRacing.org to learn more.
