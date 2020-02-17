Racing, Business and Education Meet at the Track as Athena Racing Announces New Board Members

Loxley Browne, Hannah Grisham, Diana Tracy and Sandra Bauler announced as Athena Racing Board of Directors 2020

This award-winning, all-girls, extracurricular program with its inaugural 2019-2020 team of young ladies welcomes new Board Directors and Advisors.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athena Racing – a non-profit, award-winning extracurricular STEM program, whose mission is focused on providing training and mentorship to young ladies in high school interested in pursuing innovative careers in the transportation, automotive and motorsports industry – announces the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors and ten new members to the Board of Advisors. The members are all esteemed business and education leaders, selected to serve alongside an already impressive list of the San Diego community’s civic and business influencers to guide Athena Racing into a successful future.Board Directors are:Sandra Bauler - Driving Instructor, Business Consultant, Speaker and EducatorDiana Tracy - Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and CoachHannah Grisham - Professional Race Car Driver, College Student and Brand AmbassadorLoxley Browne - Entrepreneur, Writer, Speaker, Athena Racing Founder & CEO“Our team looks forward to the guidance that our new Directors and Advisors will provide to enhance and grow our program,” said Loxley Browne, Board President & CEO of Athena Racing. “We are confident that our current Board is equipped to guide us into a future that continues and strengthens our efforts to bring diverse programming and relevant conversations to Athena Racing while reaching more students and community members than ever before.”Board Advisors are:Derron Cyrus – Cisco Global Training Lead, Engineer, Driver, Fabricator, MechanicLance Smith – Entrepreneur, Fabricator, Inventor, Race Car Driver, Car CollectorJohn Hayes – Dexcom Automation Engineer, Inventor, Mentor, Stunt DriverGary Clasen – Retired AAA Insurance Agent, Civic Leader, Fundraising SpecialistJohn Lowenberg – Miramar Community College Autotech InstructorDave Stall – Automotive and Motorsports Journalist, Mentor, Car CollectorAlexander Becker – San Diego Office of Education Workforce SpecialistMike Miller – Retired Engineer, Team Owner, Race Car DriverLes Werling – Retired Mortgage Banker, Car Restorer, Race Car DriverJenifer Swanson – Commercial Real Estate & Business Attorney, Small Business Owner, Vintage Race Car DriverReceiving the “ Outstanding Engineering Project of the Year ” award from the San Diego County Engineering Council on February 21, 2020, Athena Racing is currently expanding the reach of its programs to benefit more students in San Diego County with after-school programs and in-school events.“I look forward to continuing to aid in facilitating impactful STEM education and programming in the San Diego County,” said newly appointed Director, Diana Tracy. “Reaching more young ladies who are interested in pursuing a STEM-related career in the male-dominated field of automotive, motorsports and transportation remains a Board priority, as we work together to expand our audience and grow this non-profit for the benefit of all.”Sandra BaulerSandra has over 25 years of workforce development and program/design management working with funding from local, state and government agencies through the San Diego Workforce Partnership. Her company of 35 years, Driven2Dare, is a collaboration of powersports professionals who use their sport to promote safety, responsibility and quality of life. She has been named “Top 50 people in San Diego” by the San Diego Magazine, featured on the cover of the San Diego Family Magazine for Women in Alternative Sports, “Top 100 Women Who Use Their Sport to Mentor in the U.S.” recognition by the National Girl Scouts Council, and spotlighted at the MADD convention as a leading program that decreased teen DUI and street racing by 70% in the Chula Vista/National City area.Diana TracyDiana is a third-generation San Diegan with an accomplished career in contract management. With over 20 years in Supply Chain Management at Scripps Health, she managed contracts and negotiations system-wide overseeing five hospitals and thirty clinics with a primary focus on facility services, furnishings, and ergonomic standards. She transferred her knowledge and expertise to the development of the first healthcare-focused business model for a commercial furniture dealership in San Diego.Hannah GrishamHannah began riding motorcycles at the age of 4. From there she started racing karts and eventually moved up to the Spec Miata series, now in her fourth year of competing. She has over 800 competitive starts spread across more than 300 races in cars and karts from the club to the national level. She is one of two women to win an IKF Lake Speed Achievement of Excellence in Karting award, earned the So-Cal Sprinters Driver of the Year, the High Point Eagle award, and is a two-time National Champion Spec Miata/TMC racer. In 2018 she competed in the “Mazda Road to the 24 Shootout.” With over 80 competitors from across the country, Hannah took 17th overall and in the process earned herself a Teen Mazda Challenge (TMC) podium. In 2019 she tested for the all-women F3 W Series.Full bios of the Athena Racing Board can be viewed at: AthenaRacing.org/Board-MembersBased in San Diego with teammates from Los Angeles to Chula Vista, the Athena Racing team is working with school districts, community partners, private donors and corporate sponsors to generate interest for all young ladies interest in exploring STEM-related careers in automotive, motorsports and transportation industries. You can learn more about the team at AthenaRacing.org.About Athena Racing:Athena Racing is a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education extracurricular nonprofit focused on providing training and mentorship to young ladies in high school interested in pursuing innovative careers in the transportation, automotive and motorsports industry. Visit AthenaRacing.org to learn more.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.