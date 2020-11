Single vehicle crash/ St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A205133

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: November 29, 2020/2045 hours

LOCATION: Route 105, Sheldon

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rylee Tipper

AGE: 32 SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2003 Volvo V70

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Rollover

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On November 29, 2020 at 2045 hours Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle rollover on Route 105 near Woods hill Road in Sheldon. The operator, Rylee Tipper age 32 of Swanton, advised that she swerved to avoid a deer. It was determined that her vehicle left to roadway and struck a large rock causing the vehicle to overturn. Tipper was not injured in the crash. Sheldon fire and AmCare also responded to the crash.

