FW: Traffic alert –I 89 NB NEAR GEORGIA
I 89 NB mm 107 has now been reopened.
Thanks,
VSP St Albans
From: Macias, Dana via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, November 29, 2020 10:50 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic alert –I 89 NB NEAR GEORGIA
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 NB travel lane is closed in the area of mm 107.4 due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.