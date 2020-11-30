Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Association of New Jersey Chiropractors Announces the 2020 New Jersey Chiropractor of the Year

CLARK, NJ, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of New Jersey Chiropractors (ANJC) is proud to announce that the 2020 Chiropractor of the Year Award has been presented to Jordan L. Kovacs, DC, of Eatontown. Dr. Kovacs was chosen by his colleagues to receive this prestigious award, which is given to recognize the recipient’s high standards in the practice of chiropractic, as well as being a role model for his peers. Dr. Kovacs has served as an ANJC board member for eight years, most recently serving as president of the association the past two years. He is beginning a second two-year term as president.

Dr. Kovacs has a bachelor’s degree in communication science and disorders from the University of Vermont, and graduated Life University College of Chiropractic Magna Cum Laude. Additionally, he has earned the titles of Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician, is board certified neurofeedback practitioner, and is a Diplomate in the American Academy of Medical-Legal Professionals. He opened the Eatontown Elite Care Center to provide the highest quality care to residents of Monmouth County and to inspire patients to achieve their highest level of health and wellness through innovative care and positive lifestyle choices.

Dr. Kovacs was presented this award at the 2020 ANJC Fall Summit, held virtually due to covid-19 restrictions, on November 14th.

