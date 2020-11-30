NC Holiday Flotilla announces winning dock decorators – Enchanted Airlie opens 2020 season
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanksgiving week, known as flotilla week in Wrightsville Beach, launched the coastal Carolina holiday season with two long-running traditions, the 38th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla and Airlie Gardens’ 16th annual Enchanted Airlie.
“The Flotilla happened with a little twist this year,” said Linda Brown, Committee Chair. “Instead of a boat-judging contest with 50,000 people on the shoreline, we held a dock judging competition from the waterway."
Following two nights of judging, Brown announced the winners today:
Best Residential - Anna and Nick Omirly, Wrightsville Beach
Best Commercial - Coast Guard Auxiliary, Wrightsville Beach
Best Dock Spirit - The Conley Family, Wrightsville Beach
People's Choice - Jimmy's at Wrightsville Beach
"The dock decorating competition was well-received and will likely continue in future years," said Bill Baggett, co-owner of Blockade Runner Beach Resort and a founding supporter of the Flotilla.
Airlie Gardens’ Enchanted Airlie opened Thanksgiving weekend and continues through Dec. 22nd. This annual exhibition brings to life 35-acres of night-time forest with more than one million sparkling lights, walking trails, holiday displays, and seasonal music.
“Enchanted Airlie is a beloved tradition, and we have worked hard to ensure that we continue that tradition in the safest way possible,” said Janine Powell, Director of Donor Relations.
As in years past, tickets for Enchanted Airlie sold out early. Blockade Runner has a limited number of tickets available for hotel guests.
Proceeds from Enchanted Airlie benefit the preservation and improvement of New Hanover County’s historic Airlie Gardens.
