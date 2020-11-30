Deck the Halls with Fine Art As Barnstone Studios Extends Cyber Monday Deals Through December

Myron Barnstone Self Portrait, London, 1973 Seabird by Myron Barnstone, Devon, 1971, Acrylic on paper, 15.5” x 21.5” Barnstone Studios Exhibit Catalogues, now discounted

From original paintings, hidden away for half a century, to hand-crafted wooden calipers, everything on the Barnstone Studios website is discounted 25%.

THURMONT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even during plague times, creative arts have thrived. Shakespeare wrote King Lear during quarantine. Isaac Newton developed both calculus and his theory of gravity confined to his home during the Great Plague. Edvard Munch survived the flu to paint his iconic Self-Portrait after Spanish Influenza.

While most of us won’t be quite THAT productive during this current pandemic, Barnstone Studios is helping to bring extra beauty and creativity into your life now through the end of the year. Starting today, everything on the Barnstone Studios website is discounted 25% through December. Just enter code HOLIDAYART25 at checkout. All Myron Barnstone original artwork, along with gallery-quality limited edition prints, comes with a certificate of authenticity. Visit Barnstone galleries to view available pieces.

The 25% discount also applies to all the items in the Barnstone Shop, like exhibit catalogues, hand-crafted calipers, and plaster replicas of Perrier bottles.

You can opt for equal monthly payments for the artwork through Barnstone Studios’ interest-free Home is Where The ART Is program. Members of the Barnstone Studios Patreon community receive an additional 5% discount on all items.

Free and Discounted Master Drawing Classes

In addition to the savings on art and supplies, Barnstone Studios is offering a download of the first in its series of Barnstone Method drawing classes free, a savings of $49. Just enter the code STAYsafeDRAW at checkout. Receive information on discounts for the other nine drawing lessons after you order the initial class.

The recorded classes are taught by the late Myron Barnstone, recognized by Fine Art Connoisseur magazine as a leader in bringing classical drawing and design back into mainstream art education in its March/April 2020 issue. Barnstone himself was a celebrated painter in the 60s and 70s, with highly-lauded exhibits in Paris. He honed his skills at Oxford University’s prestigious Ruskin School of Art. Barnstone grew frustrated, however, that contemporary art schools stopped teaching the disciplines studied by master artists for centuries, like anatomy and the geometric precision of The Golden Section. Instead, instructors were urging students to do “what felt good.”

Barnstone locked away 500 of his paintings and drawings, and burned hundreds more, to keep from influencing his students’ developing artistic vision.

During the 35 years he ran Barnstone Studios in its original location in Coplay, Pennsylvania, thousands learned the skills and techniques that launched them into distinguished careers as artists, professors, authors, animators, architects, graphic designers and other art-related professionals.

Barnstone Studios at 202 A East Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland, is dedicated to fostering an appreciation of fine art, and helping to make art education accessible to all who desire to develop their talent and enrich their lives. Additional information about Barnstone Method classes, the Patreon program, private coaching from Barnstone Master Guides, original works or limited edition prints and other related products is available online at BarnstoneStudios.com, or by calling 301.788.6241.

An Interview with Myron Barnstone by Tavis Leaf Glover