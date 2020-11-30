eFanGage (SCCG + Backal Hospitality Group) Partners with Scout Gaming Group for Venue Based Social Sportsbook

SCCG, BHG, Scout Gaming Group, eFanGage Logos

SCCG Management and Backal Hospitality Group Announce eFanGage Selects Scout Gaming Group to Power Venue-Based Simulated Social Sportsbook Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, managing partner of SCCG Management announced today that eFanGage, a partnership between gaming technology marketing and distribution powerhouse SCCG Management (Stephen A. Crystal, Esq.) of Las Vegas, NV, and hospitality leader Backal Hospitality Group (Arthur F. Backal) of New York City, NY has selected Scout Gaming Group (Andreas Ternström) of Stockholm, Sweden to power the latest in venue based simulated social sportsbook, fantasy sports and esports for bars, restaurants, stadiums and arenas across the US.

Arthur Backal said of this partnership, “We are bringing innovative technology with a experiential gaming platform to foster social engagement with best in class hospitality, for increased opportunities in restaurants, bars, and other venues. As legalized sports betting explodes across America, we see this as a perfect bridge for onboarding new fans and participants.”

Said Crystal, “Quite simply, high quality brick and mortar venues capture the vitality of social engagement around live and virtual sports that cannot be replicated with a purely online presence. The timing for this experience is perfect, as the hospitality sector looks to recover from COVID-19 and address the massive pent up demand for fan engagement, enhanced by the latest technology. Stay tuned for future announcements regarding the solution and beta launch in Spring 2021!”

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specializes in investment in and development of worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casino, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.

ABOUT BHG

BHG is designed to meet the discriminating needs of individuals, groups or corporations who simply want the best of hospitality, restaurant, hotel, lifestyle and event offerings. With intimate knowledge of these industries, we develop and provide a wide range of exceptional venues, launch premiere hotels, restaurants, clubs and lounges, target and invest in new projects, produce large scale, sensational events and consult on the organization, staffing, marketing and branding of luxury hospitality ventures around the globe. We at BHG are dedicated to serving our restaurant, customer and affiliate family with vision, style, and distinction, to continue to raise the bar within the hospitality industry, and to broaden and redefine today's lifestyle choices.

ABOUT EFANGAGE

eFanGage is a specialist software systems company lead by Arthur Backal of New York City, NY, focused on the Hospitality Industry and venue specific customer loyalty and engagement solutions.

ABOUT SCOUT GAMING GROUP

Scout Gaming Group is a licensed and regulated B2B provider of daily fantasy sports and betting solutions. Scout offers the only liquidity network for fantasy sports in Europe and has some of the largest online operators on the client list. Scout is licensed in both Malta and the UK. Scout is listed at Nasdaq OMX Stockholm First North.