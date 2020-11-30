Los Angeles' New Med Spa Dr. Refresh Launches In-Home Aesthetic, Cosmetic and Wellness Packages for Groups

Dr. Refresh Team Dr. Refresh In-Home Services Dr. Refresh In-Home Services

**Give the Gift of Wellness for the Holidays**

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Refresh the newly opened Los Angeles wellness med spa which launched this past summer is expanding to offer in-home services for popular aesthetic, wellness and recovery treatments. Considered an essential business in the era of COVID, Dr. Refresh’s new on-call and at-home services will bring the spa to one’s home and will feature Dr. Refresh’s 30 wellness and recovery treatments, as well as cosmetic enhancements for planning one’s best self for the holidays. Also related to the holidays, the Dr. Refresh team will be expanding offerings to offer rapid antigen nasal swab testing conducted by a nurse. The tests are 93% accurate and will provide results in around three minutes for a greater piece of mind during the holiday season.

With wellness at the forefront of 2020, Dr. Refresh’s new in-home services will also include hostess packages aimed to take holiday hosting to a socially distanced next level. Some of Dr. Refresh’s most popular offerings have been made accessible for in-home treatments and include IV Vitamin Infusions, Acupuncture, Lymphatic Drainage, Facial Injections, Body Contouring (cellulite reduction), Cupping, Herbology, Body Massage, select cosmetic treatments and more.

Also just in time for the holidays, the Dr Refresh team has created The COVID Refresh treatment which will have you looking your best for the new year. The COVID Refresh features a Zoom-tech neck treatment (to have you looking your best at all angles on Zoom), cryoskin body sculpting (to take off that “COVID 15”) and Dr. Refresh’s premium IV vitamin drip services to give your immune system a much needed boost.

Individuals interested in giving the gift of wellness this holiday season can receive information at DoctorRefresh.com and via 323.834.1333. Black Friday deal packages are extended through the first week of December. Gift cards are also available - For Dr. Refresh gift cards customers will receive a $50 credit for every $200 spent.

*Dr. Refresh’s at-home services are limited to the Los Angeles area.



About Dr. Refresh:

Dr. Refresh is a collection of wellness centers that curate the best of wellness, aesthetics and recovery. With one’s health at the forefront, the Dr. Refresh team blends western and traditional Chinese medicine, as well as cosmetic enhancements in partnership with surgeon Dr. Edmund Fisher. With a wellness center in Los Angeles and additional planned in 2021 at the Resort World development in Las Vegas, Dr. Refresh facilities provide sought after treatments with highlights including Vitamin IV Drip Infusion Therapy, Acupuncture, Lymphatic Drainage, Facial Injections, Body Contouring (cellulite reduction), Cupping, Herbology, Body Massage, as well as additional sought after treatments.