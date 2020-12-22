Dr. Refresh Partners with Petit Ermitage Hotel in West Hollywood for Holiday Pop-Up

Petit Ermitage Rooftop Petit Ermitage Rooftop 2

**Wellness Med Spa Dr Refresh Pops-up to Feature Curated Treatments Inspired for a New Year, New You!**

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles’ popular wellness med spa Dr. Refresh has partnered with renowned hotel Petit Ermitage for a holiday pop-up launching today in West Hollywood. An essential business during 2020’s COVID season, Fans of Dr. Refresh’s wellness, recovery treatments and cosmetic enhancements will enjoy a menu of offerings inspired for the upcoming holiday and new year.

With Wellness continuing to be a focus for 2021, the Dr. Refresh at Petit Ermitage will feature treatments that blend western and traditional Chinese medicine. Current essential services available range from Immunity IV Drips and Infrared Sweat Therapy. Guests will be able to enjoy online consultations with the center’s nutritionist for a personalized nutrition and diet consultation.

For those wanting to take their 2021 prep to the next level Dr. Refresh and Petit Ermitage will be offering Reset Stays tied to detox, cleanse and wellness. Stay lengths are from 3 days ($1,300) to 7 days ($3,000) featuring curated treatments and menu.

Post-shelter-at-home services will include Lymphatic Drainage, Massage (Thai, Hot Jade, Deep Tissue), Body Scrubs (Dead Sea Salt Scrub, Himalayan Sea Salt Scrub), Body Sculpting (Cryoskin and Endospheres), Detox Baths (Magnesium Bath and Magnetic Clay Bath), Facials, Body Wraps, Acupuncture, Cupping and Herbology.

Dr. Refresh’s new pop-up at Petit Ermitage comes with continued expansion for the company. Founded by triathlete and wellness enthusiast Chris Santos, all medical services are in partnership with Dr. Edmund Fisher a board-certified otolaryngological surgeon and respected facial plastic surgeon. Doctor Refresh at Petit Ermitage’s services will supplement those offered by the Dr. Refresh wellness center at Melrose Place in West Hollywood.

Leading into the new year Dr. Refresh has plans for additional expansion, having secured a new property lease at a new 5 billion dollar hotel development in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dr Refresh has been granted exclusive access to service not only the physical Dr. Refresh but also to serve as the purveyor of wellness throughout the entire property which boasts 3,500 rooms, 7 pools and casino.

The Dr. Refresh team welcomes ongoing conversations for continued expansion. For franchise opportunities contact: Chris Santos / CSantos@doctorrefresh.com



About Dr. Refresh:

Dr. Refresh is a collection of wellness centers that curate the best of wellness and recovery. With one’s health at the forefront, the Dr. Refresh team blends western and traditional Chinese medicine, as well as cosmetic enhancements in partnership with surgeon Dr. Edmund Fisher. With a wellness center in Los Angeles and additional planned in 2021 at the Resort World development in Las Vegas, Dr. Refresh facilities provide sought after treatments with highlights including Vitamin IV Drip Infusion Therapy, Acupuncture, Lymphatic Drainage, Facial Injections, Body Contouring (cellulite reduction), Cupping, Herbology, Body Massage, as well as additional sought after treatments.