Lymphatic Drainage and the Exclusive Technique of Avila Brazilian Contour at Dr Refresh.

Massage Therapists Susan and Orlando Machado Dr. Refresh at the Allbright Los Angeles Members Club

Massage Therapist Orlando Machado and Wife Susan Avila Spent Years Developing a Custom Lymphatic Drainage Technique That Delivers Results in the First Session

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES , January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With wellness being top of mind for upcoming 2021, Partner and head Massage Therapist Orlando Machado and his wife have got you covered with the med spa’s popular and proprietary lymphatic drainage massage treatments. Available from head to toe, this lymphatic massage treatment at Dr. Refresh can be customized for specific areas of the body and provide noticeable results after the very first session. The treatment can also be customized using the Machado’s skills with their exclusive contouring massage techniques, most importantly only done by hand. Their popular technique for butt lifts have become a client favorite.

Not all lymphatic drainage massages are the same! Many people offer the famous massage, however most use machines, wooden tools or compression suits. The Machado’s however, not only trained in Brazil for many years where lymphatic massage continues to be very popular, they also trained and are certified in America as classical massage therapists, on top of which also hold many other massage certifications. Orlando has quickly become one of the most in-demand specialists at Dr. Refresh’s wellness med spa and newly opened second location with a pop-up at Petit Ermitage hotel in West Hollywood, Ca. Lymphatic drainage massage is a form of gentle massage that encourages the movement of lymph fluids around the body. The fluid in the lymphatic system helps remove waste and toxins from the bodily tissues.

Some of the benefits from lymphatic massage include:

- Promotes relaxation and body detox

- Increases blood circulation

- Aids in pain relief

- Promotes collagen production and tightens skin

- Fights cellulite and inflammation

- Reduces water retention

- Increases your metabolism, muscle definition and more

Lymphatic massage has no down time and is a safe procedure that can be done in multiple settings. Prices vary based on treatment plans and via consultation with Orlando Macahdo via DoctorRefresh.com or 323.834.1333.

About Dr. Refresh:

Dr. Refresh is a collection of wellness centers that curate the best of wellness and recovery. With one’s health at the forefront, the Dr. Refresh team blends western and traditional Chinese medicine, as well as cosmetic enhancements in partnership with surgeon Dr. Edmund Fisher. With a wellness center in Los Angeles and additional planned in 2021 at the Resort World development in Las Vegas, Dr. Refresh facilities provide sought after treatments with highlights including Vitamin IV Drip Infusion Therapy, Acupuncture, Lymphatic Drainage, Facial Injections, Body Contouring (cellulite reduction), Cupping, Herbology, Body Massage, as well as additional sought after treatments.