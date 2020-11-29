Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Roundstone Solutions becomes Ring Central partner

Roundstone Solutions Inc.

Roundstone Solutions, a solutions provider focusing on helping organizations migrate to modern IT infrastructures, announces a new partnership with Ring Central

ORINDA, CA, USA, November 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roundstone Solutions, a national solutions provider with offices in Northern CA and the NY/NJ area, is pleased to announce its partnership with Ring Central. Ring Central is the world's leading Unified Communications as a Service vendor, based in Belmont, CA.

"We've been in the UCaaS market for some time now, and recognize it as a terrific way for organizations to simplify and gain greater efficiencies and cost savings", said Tim Joyce, Roundstone's President and CEO. "We wanted to offer our Clients and Prospects the Best-in-Class solution in the space, and that's Ring Central", Joyce continued.

"Typically, the communications space is filled with resellers focused only on "getting a deal", and not on representing a particular vendor. We think that doesn't provide much value to organizations. We do things differently, in that we get to know our Clients, and represent only leading solutions in the space, namely Ring Central. We think that delivers a superior experience to our Clients", Joyce commented.

Ring Central is a Leader in the latest Gartner Group Magic Quadrant report, and continues to build on its leadership position. Details about Ring Central can be found at www.ringcentral.com.

Roundstone Solutions is an experienced solutions provider which was recently named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 listing. Details about Roundstone Solutions can be found at www.roundstonesolutions.com.

