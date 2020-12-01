Polyverse Cybersecurity Solutions Now Available in X4Impact Marketplace for Social Tech Solutions
X4Impact, the market-intelligence platform for social innovation has added Polyverse Corporation’s innovative cybersecurity solutions to its Marketplace.
We are proud to have Polyverse’s products featured in our Solution Exchange for easy discovery by social sector organizations.”BELLEVUE, WA, USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X4Impact, the market-intelligence platform for social innovation has added Polyverse Corporation’s innovative cybersecurity solutions to its Marketplace in order to help government and nonprofit organizations better address critical cybersecurity threats within their networks and enterprises. Polyverse’s Polymorphing and Polyscripting security solutions are classified under United Nations Sustainable Goals #9 and #16 to secure critical infrastructure and systems from devastating cyberattacks.
— Shelly Kurtz, co-founder of X4Impact
X4Impact offers insights to create and scale technology for the public interest (Tech4PI). Built on Microsoft Azure, X4Impact leverages the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as contained in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to aggregate challenges, ideas and solutions totaling more than $2 trillion in resources, and millions of aggregated insights from trusted sources.
“We are excited about the opportunity to be included in the X4Impact Marketplace and feel that we will provide significant brings to the X4Impact members,” said Alex Gounares, Polyverse's CEO. “Polyverse has a vision to solve the cybersecurity problem once and for all and being able to work with governments and non-profit organizations around the world brings us one step closer to achieving that goal.”
Polyverse uses leading-edge cybersecurity solutions Polymorphing for Linux and Polyscripting build diversity and uniqueness across networks, endpoints and devices, stopping cyberattacks before they start.
• Detects and stops memory and injection attacks; increase network resiliency and protection
• Simple to install, get up and running, and manage
• Easy to partner, bundle and integrate into existing environments and solutions
X4Impact features the largest collection of social-tech solutions for nonprofits, now including Polymorphing and Polyscripting. The platform is also connecting ideas with funders, helping nonprofits to raise the visibility of systemic issues, and helping social entrepreneurs to assess the addressable market opportunity and inform the best path to market.
“By creating a comprehensive collection of premiere tech solutions like Polymorphing and Polyscripting, we are supporting the nonprofit sector like never before, saving organizations time and money in digital transformation” said Shelly Kurtz, co-founder of X4Impact. “We are proud to have Polyverse’s products featured in our Solution Exchange for easy discovery by social sector organizations.”
About Polyverse
Polyverse develops leading-edge cybersecurity technology to build diversity across multiple system dimensions, stopping attacks before they start. Its technology is used by government and security-conscious organizations to mitigate against zero-day memory exploits. It is also embedded into devices, hardware and security solutions to provide the ultimate protection against hackers. Founded in 2015, Polyverse is led by founder and CEO Alex Gounares and brings together top talent from Microsoft, Amazon, Google, among others. CNBC recently named Polyverse as one of the world's top 100 startups.
About X4Impact
X4IMPACT is your market intelligence platform for social innovation with insights to create and scale technology for the public interest - #tech4pi, with headquarters in Seattle, WA. Created by Giving Tech Labs, in partnership with Microsoft, Vulcan, and other leading organizations, X4Impact believes in offering free access to data and collaboration tools to unleash the creation of technology for the public interest. For more information, visit x4i.org.
###
Media Contacts:
Shelly Kurtz, CMO, X4Impact
206-999-9030
shelly@x4i.org
www.x4i.org
Shaina Raskin
Polyverse Corporation
+1 855-765-9837
shaina@polyverse.com