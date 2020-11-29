Milkio cultured Grass-fed ghee: a Keto-friendly dairy for people of all age
Grass-fed ghee by Milkio has created a niche market worldwide for its purity, Taste, & versatile health benefits including its power to boost immunity.
Grass-fed ghee by Milkio Foods Ltd is Keto and Paleo friendly, which means the Keto and Paleo diet followers can include ghee in their diet.”HAMILTON, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milkio has launched its cultured organic ghee in the market, and it has received good customer feedback. Manufactured from 100% grass-fed cow milk make cultured butter, the ghee clarified butter is storage-friendly that consumers can store in their kitchen without refrigeration support for 12 months from the date of manufacturing.
Milkio Cultured Organic ghee is allergy-free as it contains lactic acid. The milk protein lactose gets completely converted into lactic acid, and that makes Milkio Cultured ghee friendly for people even with severe lactose sensitivity. The friendly and easy-to-digest nature of Milkio cultured Grass-fed ghee has made it a better option for a healthy kitchen and cooking.
Milkio cultured Grass-fed ghee is a high aroma product, and it is an excellent taste enhancer when used in cooked food. Adhering to the standard of organic ghee, Milkio Cultured Organic ghee is a natural product without synthetic color, flavor, and preservative. It is a non-GMO product, and its non-GMO and organic claim is validated by BioGro, New Zealand.
Grass-fed cultured ghee by Milkio Foods Ltd is Keto and Paleo friendly, which means the Keto and Paleo diet followers can include ghee in their diet. The saturated fat content of ghee is the reason behind the Keto friendliness of this dairy product. Milkio grass-fed sheep ghee (made of grass-fed sheep milk produced cream) is also included in this Paleo and Keto friendly ghee list, which is famous worldwide.
Milkio Cultured Organic ghee offers some unique health benefits to its users. Its high smoking point is responsible for its stability and balance even when used against high-temperature cooking. The versatility of Milkio grass-fed cow ghee is its adaptability to high-temperature gourmet cooking as well as its suitability to consume raw as a healthy alternative to dairy as well as cultured butter.
Cultured grass-fed ghee offers some therapeutic effects. It is a detox agent for keeping the health system clean. This dairy product helps in reducing the problem of constipation because of the butyrate acid content of ghee. Ghee contains multiple nutrients and that makes it a nutritious cooking oil, which has the power of boosting immunity in the most natural way.
The other health benefits of grass-fed ghee are:
• Helpful for smooth digestion.
• Beneficial for brain development.
• Good for bone health.
• Reduces the tendency of acidity.
• Helps in taking eye care.
Presently, Milkio Foods maintains their extensive range of ghee clarified butter products under different names.
The product portfolio consists of:
1. Grass Fed Conventional Ghee, (250 ml, 500ml, 1L Pet Jars) (400 mL, 800mL, 1.6L Tins)
2. Grass Fed USDA Organic Ghee (250 ml, 500ml, 1L Pet Jars)
3. Grass Fed Cultured Ghee, (250 ml, 500ml, 1L Pet Jars)
4. Grass Fed Cultured Organic Ghee, (250 ml, 500ml, 1L Pet Jars)
5. Grass Fed Sheep Ghee (250 ml, 500ml, 1L Pet Jars)
6. Garlic grass-fed ghee (250 ml Pet Jars)
7. Lime grass-fed ghee (250 ml Pet Jars)
8. Himalayan Salt Infused Ghee (250 ml Pet Jars)
9. Grass Fed A2 USDA Organic Ghee (250 ml Pet Jars)
Presently, Milkio ghee products are available in:
• 250 mL, 500 mL, 1L PET jar, 400 mL, 800 mL, 1.6L Tins
• Bulk Pack: 15 kg Tins, 210kg Drums
• 1Mt Spacekraft Pods
Milkio Foods has set its retailing network all across the world. If you want to know more about the availability of Milkio Ghee, you may contact at: contact@milkio.co.nz
