SkyDesks: A Next Generation Cloud

SkyDesks is a company that provides a cloud replacement for a Windows 10 PC. The replacement, a virtual machine (VM), lives at a remote station reachable through an internet portal. You might say: "Why would I want to do that. There are many reasons. SkyDesks is one of them. Watch the video in the end.
At its highest level a SkyDesks portal works to deliver remote connectivity to affiliate groups, like Zoom does. For true collaboration to work in a jointly chosen application is a better choice, in a real-time connectivity is critical. SkyDesks portal approach solves this problem intuitively. This happens since any member can choose to give temporary portal access to anyone. Revocation is instant.
SkyDesks currently offers several subscription:
• MT4 ,MT5. Full EA applications in a web browser $10/month.
• MT4, MT5 Full EA applications with CopyTrader. $15/month
• Traditional RDP Vertual Machine (Windows RDP). $15/month
• Premium Windows Server 2012 replacement $30 month
• LibreOffice, Open Source Desktop Office.
We have seen tremendous development in the area of application both in Windows and Linux. These developments have contributed to making life easier and flexible. However, the challenge of running a single application on different platforms has been a constant issue without any solution.
For instance, those in the cryptocurrency and forex industry use various platforms to trade the market. It means for you to use MT4 or MT4, you need to install the MT4 or MT5 version of that particular window environment. In other words, to use MT4 on your iPhone, you need to download and install the iPhone version. The same applies to your PC, android, and Linux system.
MetaTrader is a popular platform that brokers offer to traders to download to their computer. However, for a forex or cryptocurrency trader, the platform is the key to unlock their trading adventure. Nevertheless, you stand the risk of losing connectivity to your broker when in a trade. Imagine the inability to close a trade when the market has changed trend because of loss of connectivity.
The outcome of this “simple” issue can be very costly. There are a lot of things that may lead to this situation, such as network outages or ISP disconnections. While it might be beyond your power to do anything, you have access to what can change this situation.
What if you had to download MetaTrader for your iPhone, Android, and PC? For a forex company, the process of recoding each platform to suit your user is stressful, expensive, and time-consuming. Imagine, you don’t have to recode any application to be platform dependent.
Think of the possibility of running your forex VPS on a web browser, which is accessible to anyone without the limitation of downloading. All you need is to get access to the internet with your browser. The reality of this innovative concept is possible only through SkyDesks Cloud technology for forex traders.
What is SkyDesks?
SkyDesks is a revolutionary cloud Forex virtual private server (VPS) service provider that offers full web browser version of all your trading platforms. Importantly, you don’t have to download, install, or deal with issues such as PC crashes because the SkyDesks platform comes with a pre-configured MT4/MT5 platform. With cloud trading, you can have access to trading through your web browser.
The system is intuitive, user-friendly, and highly reliable without any risk of the deadly “blue screen of death.” Unlike your normal Windows, the SkyDesks VPS natively connects MT4 and MT5 to your broker using your web browser.
How does SkyDesks work?
The SkyDesks system takes your trading application, which may be in any platform (Window or Linux) and create a custom cloud for your application. Furthermore, the system then creates a server automation script, which helps to execute your application on the Sky Desk cloud. Finally, custom tiles and dashboard interface with MT4/MT5 are created. Each application comes with a unique URL; the newly created application is then deployed online. To access the application, you have to use the unique URL through their browser.
The SkyDesks dashboard is similar to your Windows desktop. You can include applications to the dashboard like you can on the desktop Window. Instead of icons, the SkyDesks platform uses tiles, which represent a running instance of the SkyDesks virtual machine.
SkyDesk Cloud Technology Subscription
The SkyDesk cloud technology comes with a subscription fee, which is inclusive of a pre-configured hosting environment. The environment allows subscribers to upload any signal or expert advisor they want to use on the platform.
The uploads don’t take time, and within minutes you have your pre-configured MT4/MT5. This takes the hassle of downloading, installing, PC crashes, and connectivity issues. With SkyDesks could trading, your web browser is the key to your trading platform.
The subscription comes in three packages – the cloud MT4/MT5, traditional VM, and premium VM. Each package has its unique with interesting features. However, the price for the cloud MT4/MT5 goes for a discounted price of $9.99 per month. Nevertheless, the traditional and premium VM goes for $14.99 and $29.99, respectively. SkyDesks also offers a forex signal provider subscription from a dropdown menu at $14.99.
Conclusion
SkyDesks is the answer to the traditional trading system. The SkyDesks cloud technology takes your trading to the next level. Importantly, it offers MT4/MT4 trading – including cryptocurrency auto trading on a web browser.
Further Information at: http://www.skydesks.io/
Guidance at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=293usGsTf3A&t=6s
