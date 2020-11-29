Meet Matteo Flora, the Italian Reputation Hacker behind most successful European VIPs and CEOs
Matteo Flora, leading Italian “Reputation Hacker” explain how the Propaganda Machine I used by many European Leaders and VIPs...ITALY, November 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you call him “Reputation Hacker” he will shrug it off “I’m just a Corporate Reputation Expert”. But Matteo’s abilities - and those of The Fool, the company he created 10+ years ago - are well known for the analytical approach and deep Cybersecurity expertise, which gained him the U.S. Congress IVLP in “Combating Cybersecurity” in 2012 under the Obama administration.
Operating in the niche at the cornerstone between Data analysis, Customer Insights, Corporate Reputation, and Storytelling, the name Matteo Flora is a well-kept secret among the elite professionals in Business and Politics across Europe, with customers flocking to Milan’s headquarters from all across Europe: from bankers with a tarnished reputation to old noble families searching for new resonance, from influencers to Corporations seeking to create a new brand, from VIPs to politicians with the interest of “buying Reputation”.
But is Reputation for sale? “No - says Flora – but Reputation is a currency you can create and expand, based on the attention you grab from the significant target. And we managed to understand the Propaganda algorithms that help you to reach your most important stakeholders, with the correct story, that will resonate with their values and persuade them of your point of view”. A data-driven approach that has fascinated multi-billion companies and CEOs across Europe.
Within the Documentary, presented on Wednesday, Matteo Flora will show how Corporate is more and more using techniques previously used in Propaganda only and which are the opportunities that lie into Corporate Propaganda strategies. More information can be found at https://matteoflora.com/en/.
About Matteo Flora
Matteo Flora is Professor adj. in Corporate Reputation & Business Storytelling and Entrepreneur that created The Fool, the leading Italian company of Customer Insight to increase Value and Reputation, and co-founded the Legal-Tech company LT42 for the creation of Legal Data-Automation and 42 Law Firm where computer scientists and lawyers lead Digital Transformation processes..
