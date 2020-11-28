COVID-19 Data Review 11-28-2020

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education Saturday Education Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

As a result of today’s review, the panel approved the following:

Hancock County: Moved from orange to gold due to data validation and one case updated with the correct county of residence.

Harrison County: Moved from gold to orange due to data validation, 14 cases updated to confirmed status and two cases updated with the correct county of residence.

Jefferson County: Moved from gold to orange due to data validation and one case updated to confirmed status.

Logan County: Moved from yellow to green due to data validation and lab results updated to the correct county of residence.

Ritchie County: Moved from orange to red due to turning red on the DHHR 10:00am Saturday map.

Upshur County: Moved from yellow to gold due to data validation, eight cases updated to confirmed status and two cases updated with the correct county of residence.

The data contributing toward the Saturday Education Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, November 26, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the Saturday Education Map.