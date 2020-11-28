Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 62 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,637 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation / Eluding A Police Officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B203889

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                             

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11/28/2020 at 11:55 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Mile Marker 23 South

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation, and Eluding A Police Officer

 

ACCUSED: Ms. Kailin Huang                                               

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, NY

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/28/2020 at 11:55 am, a Trooper out of the Royalton barracks observed a vehicle passing several cars, in I-89 near mile marker 23 in Bethel, at 110 miles per hour. The Trooper attempted to stop this vehicle but it only slowed it speed and failed to stop while continuing to traveling southbound. The vehicle continued traveling southbound for several miles before stopping near Exit 2. The driver was then identified as Ms. Kailin Huang of New York, NY. Ms. Huang was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the original speed offense and was released on citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court to answer to the charges of Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation, and Eluding A Police Officer.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/22/2020 at 1:30PM           

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation / Eluding A Police Officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.