Royalton Barracks / Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation / Eluding A Police Officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B203889

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/28/2020 at 11:55 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Mile Marker 23 South

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation, and Eluding A Police Officer

ACCUSED: Ms. Kailin Huang

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/28/2020 at 11:55 am, a Trooper out of the Royalton barracks observed a vehicle passing several cars, in I-89 near mile marker 23 in Bethel, at 110 miles per hour. The Trooper attempted to stop this vehicle but it only slowed it speed and failed to stop while continuing to traveling southbound. The vehicle continued traveling southbound for several miles before stopping near Exit 2. The driver was then identified as Ms. Kailin Huang of New York, NY. Ms. Huang was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the original speed offense and was released on citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court to answer to the charges of Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation, and Eluding A Police Officer.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/22/2020 at 1:30PM

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.