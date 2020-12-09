Saving Old Wind Turbine Blades From Landfills and Creating Monumental Art.
‘’Seeing large blades being buried in the landfill caused my artist mind to find a way to repurpose these obsolete blades. I wanted to turn them from unwanted garbage into a beautiful piece of art’’.”SEDONA, ARIZONA, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National award-winning sculptor Chris Navarro from Casper, WY and Sedona, AZ recently read an article about the problem of disposing of obsolete wind turbine blades into his hometown’s landfill in Casper, WY. He was taken back not only by the scope and size of the problem but by the image of a large bulldozer burying the blades, covering them with dirt never to be seen again.
The blades of wind turbines can be from 120 feet to 219 feet in length. The 120-foot blades weigh 12,OOO lbs. and cost $125,000 each and have an estimated life cycle of 20 years.
Obsolete wind turbine rotor blades are a problem because they are made with use of glass and carbon fiber and are extremely difficult to recycle at the present time. Thousands of tons of rotor blade waste materials are expected to arrive at waste reception centers in 2020.
Researchers are currently searching for ways to keep 1000’s of tons of blades out of the landfills.
Four designs created using obsolete wind turbine blades.
1. ‘’TOMORROW THE SUN WILL RISE AGAIN’’ a monumental sculpture symbolizing a rising sun. That will shine the light of a new day, filled with limitless possibilities and hope for the future.
2. ‘’STARBURST’’ a spiraling circular designed sculpture representing the emanating rays of light as they are diverging up and outward, like that of a flash of light produced by an exploding star.
3. ‘’WIND CATHEDRAL’’ at over 100 feet in height would be a social space where people come together.
4. ‘’WINDHENGE’’ inspired after the famous Stonehenge. The 5000-year-old prehistoric monument in Wiltshire, England.
These contemporary sculptures by their sheer size and grandeur would represent a worldly spirituality in which others can find beauty and meaning in everyday life through simply noticing how magnificent and miraculous things can be.
Rescuing obsolete wind turbine blades from the landfill is symbolic in many ways.
Because the use of these blades not only represent the wind and its invisible power but also conveys the spirit, and vital breath of the universe.
The wind and sun personify a clean, renewable energy source that can be harnessed by man and help reduce the impact on our environment.
‘’ It is my belief that repurposing obsolete wind turbine blades and saving them from landfills and turning them into beautiful works of art. Not only has the potential of being a great outcome for the companies trying to dispose of the blades but as a beacon of inspiration to others. This inspirational art concept will be like a single drop of water into the pond of the earth causing ripples that will radiate out across this country because It takes only one person, one moment, one idea, to start a ripple of change that creates a difference in this world.’’ - Chris Navarro
We are presently looking for funding and placement in communities interested in having a monumental sculpture created from obsolete wind turbine blades.
