Arrest Made in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred in the Third District on Friday, November 27, 2020, between 10:59 am and 2:18 pm, at the following locations:

 

  • Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse that occurred in the 400 block of Bryant Street, Northwest, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with three victims at the listed location then fled the scene.
  • Attempt to Commit Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse/ Simple Assault that occurred in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest, the suspect attempted to engage in unwanted sexual contact with the victim at the listed location. The suspect then assaulted the victim and fled the scene. The victim was treated on scene for non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Friday, November 27, 2020, 27 year-old Kevin Lyles, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged, with the above offenses. The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Metro Transit Police Department for their assistance with this case.

 

