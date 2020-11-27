Valsana Hotel & Appartements: Caring for People and Wildlife in Arosa
Valsana supports the use of sustainable products, regional development, and local community and environmental initiatives.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe Certified member Valsana Hotel & Appartements in Switzerland is committed to a Sustainability Management Plan that focuses on the use of sustainable products, regional development and supporting local community and environmental initiatives.
Eco-Certified Products
Valsana Hotel & Appartements primarily purchases and uses local and regional products. A high proportion are eco-certified and Fair Trade products such as tea, chocolate, coﬀee, vegetarian milk, sugar and guest amenities. All rooms and apartments are furnished with Elky Natur natural, sustainable mattresses made from natural latex and rye straw designed especially for Valsana. Only cosmetics from sustainably responsible companies including The Organic Pharmacy and Londontown are offered in the spa and bathrooms.
To maintain a healthy and non-toxic environment within all areas, the property prefers cleaning products that are sustainably certified while in meeting rooms only Ecoline-products are used. Furthermore, in line with Valsana’s eco-conscious approach, sustainable gifts are given to guests and for children, a special effort is made to present them with eco-friendly seedballs, beeswax cloths or wooden toys.
Sustainable Regional Development
Regional and certified products are used in all departments but above all, in the Food & Beverage department. Valsana’s Chef pays great attention to the quality and variety of food available in the Twist Restaurant and other dining establishments where only MSC certified fish is purchased and vegan meals are a permanent part of the menu. Some of the delicious local Swiss specialties on offer at breakfast are Appenzeller cheese, Bündnerfleisch, Bircher Müsli and fresh eggs from a farm situated about 30 km away in Felsberg. The property’s wine list consists of 75% Swiss wines and 100% European wines.
Valsana bottles its very own Arosa spring water that replaces bottled drinking water to minimize plastic consumption. To support regional development, only Swiss products are offered in guest room minibars.
Reducing Environmental Impacts
Valsana Hotel & Appartements is a 100% plastic free hotel that has successfully eliminated single-use plastic products throughout its daily work operations. Paperless procedures have been fully implemented. To further reduce environmental impacts, all food waste is sent to companies that produce biogas fuels.
Community Initiatives
Giving back to Arosa’s local community is a fundamental principle of Valsana’s sustainability vision. Ongoing community support is provided through the donation of free use of the tennis hall by children from Arosa, the construction of a medical center for local residents, regular blood donation campaigns by staff members and much more.
At Valsana, eco-friendly activities such as e-bike rental and vegan cooking courses are organized for guests as part of its wellness programs. Protection of biodiversity is also of importance with projects conducted in support of the bear sanctuary in Arosa and the construction of a wild bee and bumblebee house undertaken in efforts to boost declining global bee population numbers.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
