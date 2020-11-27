Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers Improves Sustainability Performance
Green Globe recertified Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers in July this year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The contemporary, modern and elegantly understated Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers is situated overlooking tranquil lakes and the striking Dubai Marina skyline.
The property has continued to improve on its sustainability performance with the 5-star hotel achieving a commendable compliance score of 86%.
The hotel building was created with sustainability principles at the fore. It was designed and constructed with new high technology solutions implemented for energy conservation such as Pressure Reducing Valves (PRV) for improved water flow and a Building Management System (BMS) to control energy consumption. Water proofing and thermal insulation are also part of JLT’s energy saving policy.
To minimize carbon emissions, the hotel is promoting use of the metro train service by guests. A special metro route map is provided to guests at Concierge to raise awareness and use of this green transportation option.
In line with JLT’s communication strategy, a comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan (SMP) and Environmental Policy are published internally for staff members and also publicly on the hotel’s website.
Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers continues to support community development initiatives by donating linen, towels and bedspreads to the Red Crescent organisation. Staff members also participate in blood donation drives and local events such as Labor Day celebrations.
During the current COVID-19 period, the property has implemented and monitors stringent safety and cleaning measures in accordance with Accor’s All Safe protocols. Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers reopened in July. All hotel facilities have also reopened including meeting rooms that are compliant with social distancing regulations.
