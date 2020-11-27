TAP Air Portugal Announces Discounted Flights on Cyber Weekend, Half Price Travel on New Routes for Black Friday
TAP Also Extends ‘Travel with Confidence,’ Allowing for a Free Change on FlightsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Air Portugal is celebrating Black Friday by offering new destinations, including Montreal, at half price on Black Friday, available on www.flytap.com, using the promocode FRIDAY50, for flights from January 11 to November 30, 2021. Terms and conditions can be found at https://www.flytap.com/promo/cyber .
Additionally, TAP is offering a 20% discount all flights departing the USA and across its entire network for ticket purchases made on “Cyber Weekend,” from November 28 to 30, when using promo code: CYBER, for travel throughout 2021. For more information, see https://www.flytap.com/promo/cyber .
Also, all tickets issued during the promotion for travel by May 31, 2021, also include a free change, offering customer more flexibility to book their trips with confidence. All information on the conditions for flexibility can be consulted here.
TAP’s new and enhanced cleaning procedures guarantee all passengers a Clean & Safe environment at all stages of their journey. Customer and crew health and safety is TAP's top priority. For more, also see information on TAP’s HEPA filters.
About TAP Air Portugal
TAP is Portugal’s leading airline and has been a member of the global airline Star Alliance since 2005. Flying since 1945, TAP has its hub in Lisbon, a privileged access platform in Europe, at the crossroads with Africa, North, Central and South America, the Portuguese airline is the leader between Europe and Brazil.
TAP’s network covers 92 destinations in 36 countries worldwide. Operating on average about 3,000 flights per week, TAP has more than 80 Airbus aircraft and 21 serving TAP Express, the company's trademark for its regional network.
Pursuing a customer focused policy, TAP continuously invests in innovation and the use of new technologies, offering a product and services of high quality, safety and reliability.
