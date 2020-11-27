Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DEM Investigating Kayaking Fatality in Narragansett

PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Division of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal kayaking incident that occurred this morning in Narragansett. Sea conditions played a large role in the cause of this fatal incident.

Two kayaks left the Sprague Bridge area and headed out to the mouth of the Narrow River where sea conditions were rough. One of the kayaks flipped over and the victim fell out of the kayak and struggled. The kayaking partner struggled to assist the victim and then was assisted by the Narragansett Fire Department. The victim, a 61- year old woman from Cumberland, was transported to South County Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The surviving party, a 56-year old woman from Cumberland, was taken to Monahan's Dock by Narragansett Fire Department jet ski and then transported to South County Hospital for treatment.

DEM extends its deepest condolences to the family of the victim in this tragic incident.

The matter remains under investigation by RI Environmental Police.

