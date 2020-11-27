Private Jet Card Comparisons Enables Private Aviation Users To Compare 250 + Jet Card and Membership Options in Minutes
Private Jet Card Comparisons' easy-to-use filters enable subscribers to compare aircraft options, service area, safety, flight pricing, and details that matter
Our database is not duplicated anywhere. By compiling over 20,000 data points into a single, easy-to-use Excel spreadsheet, we make comparing easy. Subscribers see first-hand how offerings differ.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Jet Card Comparisons makes finding the best private aviation solutions fast and easy.
The independent online buyer's guide, launched in 2017, has compiled a proprietary database of over 250 jet card programs and memberships subscribers can compare by more than 65 variables that impact the offerings that best fit their flying needs. It has been updated 54 times since the beginning of the year.
By compiling comprehensive data in one place, Private Jet Card Comparisons has reduced research time from hours and days to just minutes.
"Our database is not duplicated anywhere else. By compiling the data into a single, easy-to-use Excel spreadsheet, we make comparing easy. Most of all, the entire process is transparent as subscribers can see first-hand how providers and programs offerings differ," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. "What's more, we constantly update the data. Just this year, we've made 54 updates based on changes to program policies."
A selection of what subscribers can compare includes:
Safety – Aircraft and Operator Sourcing Standards, and Pilot Experience
Pricing – Purchase Price, Hourly Rates, and Pricing Methodology
Flexibility – Lead time for Reservations and Cancellations, Applicable Aircraft, Seating Capacity, and Service Area
Stability – Ownership, Company History, Headcount, Refund Options, and Escrow Account Options
Aircraft Type – Search by Cabin Category, Specific Aircraft Type, or Seating Capacity, including the ability to upgrade or downgrade based on your needs for that trip
Details That Matter – Insurance, WiFi, Pets Policies, Unaccompanied Minors, Service Recovery, Initiation Fees, Annual and Monthly Dues, CPI Escalators, Fuel Surcharges, De-icing, and Peak Day Charges, Taxi Time, Segment, and Daily Minimums, Roundtrip Discounts
For subscribers who wish, there is both online and phone assistance. Additionally, they can use the VIP JET CARD DECIDER tool. Based on their input, Private Jet Card Comparisons will prepare a personalized analysis of the best options, including on-demand charter, jet cards, and memberships, and fractional ownership. The service includes a follow-up discussion on request.
Subscribers who pay $250 for 12 months of unlimited access also receive the website's BEST PRIVATE JET CHARTER BROKERS Guide, which includes a vetted list of on-demand brokers, including ratings from third-party consumer review websites and professional certifications.
A free newsletter and daily news and insights are available to all visitors to Private Jet Card Comparisons.
"Our only goal is to help private aviation users figure out the best ways to access private travel and identify the providers and programs that best fit their needs," said Gollan.
Private Jet Card Comparisons is the only private aviation solutions comparison website that does not sell user contact information or accept lead referral fees from jet companies, ensuring both privacy and that subscribers receive unbiased data and advice.
