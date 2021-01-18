Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Arizona to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For a Specific Plan for Much Better Compensation

"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Arizona please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for answers about compensation.” — Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

The Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We want a Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma to get the best possible financial compensation-not shortchanged as happens all too often. If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Arizona please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for answers to your specific questions about mesothelioma compensation. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and his advice is rock solid-when it comes to compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

"Most Navy Veterans in Arizona who have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma served in the navy in the 1960s or 1970s and their asbestos exposure took place on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard-where their ship or submarine was being repaired. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the US is about 72 years old. Rather than acting impulsively and ordering 'free' Internet things about mesothelioma-that are frequently way more hassle than they are worth-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for an explanation of how the compensation process works. This is worth your time." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, Prescott or anywhere in Arizona. https://Arizona.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Arizona the Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* https://www.mayoclinic.org/patient-visitor-guide/arizona

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



