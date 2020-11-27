Destroyed Destiny Delivers A Rousing Culmination To Mary Catherine Gebhard’s Crowne Point Series Of Novels

Destroyed Destiny

Book 4 in the series by this leading voice in the world of romance fiction concludes the passionate saga of an extraordinary couple that will endure forever.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wait is over for fans of Mary Catherine Gebhard’s Crowne Point cycle with the publication of book number four, Destroyed Destiny. The long-awaited final installment in the popular series offers a satisfying and heart-pumping conclusion to the intricate, barrier-breaking dance that binds and separates Grayson Crowne and Story Hale.

Epic in scope and dizzying in its complexity, Destroyed Destiny shatters expectations and reimagines the world laid out so vividly in Gebhard’s prior installments, Heartless Hero, Stolen Soulmate and Forbidden Fate. Featuring familiar foils West De Luc and Lottie Crowne, as well as newer, but equally engaging characters, Destroyed Destiny provides a fitting end to a classic star-crossed romance.

“I hope my readers will enjoy reading this conclusion to the Crowne Point series as much as I’ve enjoyed writing it,” said Author, Mary Catherine Gebhard. “I’ve loved spending so much time with Story and Greyson on their adventures, and I think this is their best chapter yet.”

Destroyed Destiny as well as Mary Catherine Gebhard’s other titles are available as an eBook or in paperback on Amazon, barnesandnoble.com and other popular book sites.

About Mary Catherine Gebhard

I'm in love with men who stop at nothing for their women, so I write them!

Visit MCG at marygebhard.com.