Docufraud Canada Announces Document Examination Services Continue As COVID-19 Impacts The Country's Judicial System
Forensic Examination services continue for handwriting analysis, signature verification and examination of forged and fraudulent documents
Forensic Document Examination Services Continue”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dwayne Strocen, President of Docufraud Canada (www.docufraudcanada.ca/ ) announces the company continues its forensic document examination services as COVID-19 lingers in many communities.
During this time of stay-at-home and work-from-home orders, the judicial system has not ground to a complete stop. Legal matters continue to be filed, attorneys continue to prepare for court and document examiners continue to examine allegations of fraudulent documents, signature forgeries and contested wills including holographic wills.
One aspect that will not change is the basic rule of law, particularly as it pertains to the use of forensic experts. Docufraud Canada employs fully accredited examiners who are specialists in handwriting analysis, signature verification and the examination of altered documents.
Docufraud Canada is no different in that we continue to review documents, and prepare for court either in the presentation of our notarized reports or simply to confirm the legitimacy of a document or signature. Dwayne Strocen also notes the increase in matters related to employment contracts. This is a time where employment stress is compounded by layoffs and general uncertainty.
Our work continues and presenting a winning legal strategy is not dependent on chance or a winning smile. It is won by presenting all of the evidence in a manner that is clear and concise. Docufraud continues to represent Canadians in a variety of matters and we can do so for you.
About Docufraud Canada:
We are a Canadian company and one of Canada’s premiere certified and court appointed forensic examiners. Our examiners have many hours of court experience and our forensic reports have been court recognized in all provinces throughout Canada and the U.S.A. In addition, our forensic reports have been accepted and recognized by the courts in Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Lebanon, Turks and Caicos, India, Iran, Pakistan, Poland and others.
