New York State Athletic Commission Medical Advisory Board to Meet on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 6:00pm on DOS Newsroom

New York State Athletic Commission Medical Advisory Board to Meet on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 6:00pm

Members of the New York State Athletic Commission Medical Advisory Board will hold a meeting on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. In accordance with the provisions of the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, the meeting will be held by WebEx videoconference and/or phone.

WHO: New York State Athletic Commission WHAT: Meeting of the Medical Advisory Board WHEN: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 6:00pm

To attend by videoconference: ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mdfe3d1caab0d88321837ea631a9edafd. 2. Enter your name and email address. 3. Enter the session password: MAB2020 4. Click "Join Now". 5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To attend by phone only: ------------------------------------------------------- To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the session, or call the number below and enter the access code. US Toll Free: 1-844-633-8697 Local: 1-518-549-0500 Show toll-free dialing restrictions: https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf Access code: 178 852 5962

