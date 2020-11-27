Burglary/Orleans

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A504583

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy

STATION:Derby

CONTACT#:802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/26/2020 2109

INCIDENT LOCATION: South St, Orleans

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: Harmony Turnbaugh, Shawn Turnbaugh

AGE: 43, 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/26/2020 at approximately 2109 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at a residence located on South St in the town of Orleans. Troopers responded to the scene and spoke with the complainants who stated 2 males forced their way into their residence. Further investigation revealed a physical altercation ensued before the two males fled the scene. Neither of the victims were seriously injured. The complainants stated both males left in a dark colored truck with an orange light bar over the cab. The truck was described to have a back rack and a tool box. Troopers were advised one of the suspects sustained an injury over one of their eyes. Troopers discovered and seized evidence within the residence. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881