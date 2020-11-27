Burglary/Orleans
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A504583
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy
STATION:Derby
CONTACT#:802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/26/2020 2109
INCIDENT LOCATION: South St, Orleans
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: Harmony Turnbaugh, Shawn Turnbaugh
AGE: 43, 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/26/2020 at approximately 2109 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at a residence located on South St in the town of Orleans. Troopers responded to the scene and spoke with the complainants who stated 2 males forced their way into their residence. Further investigation revealed a physical altercation ensued before the two males fled the scene. Neither of the victims were seriously injured. The complainants stated both males left in a dark colored truck with an orange light bar over the cab. The truck was described to have a back rack and a tool box. Troopers were advised one of the suspects sustained an injury over one of their eyes. Troopers discovered and seized evidence within the residence. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881