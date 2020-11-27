Breakthrough Black Friday pricing on ascribe.ai transcription

ascribe.ai is a powerful, affordable transcription for Mac and Windows ascribe.ai is available as a standalone app or Premiere Pro panel

$1 per hour price makes transcribing large amounts of video or audio a no-brainer

BOSTON, MA, USA, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- axle ai, the leader in the future of work for media teams, is offering its powerful ascribe.ai transcription at a Black Friday price that’s affordable for nearly any purpose. The increasing power of artificial intelligence and machine learning has led to a revolution in cost, and ascribe.ai minutes can now be purchased for $1.00 per hour of content transcribed. Content producers and archivists responsible for podcasts, reality shows, courseware and more can now take advantage of this capability for large volumes of work.

Instead of sending the whole video file to be transcribed, ascribe.ai creates an audio-only file that it quickly uploads in the background. The whole process happens faster than realtime; each minute of footage can be transcribed and results returned to the user in as little as 10 seconds. The software supports transcription of English (both American and British dialects), Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Korean.

Ascribe.ai is available in two versions: as a plug-in panel for Adobe Premiere Pro (for MacOS or Windows) and as a standalone app (also for MacOS or Windows). Both the panel and standalone app are available as free downloads, and use the same axle Speech services used by the company’s flagship axle ai 2020.2 media management system for video teams. However, unlike axle ai 2020.2, no centralized database or shared network storage is required. The panels and apps run directly on any Mac or Windows system and connect with axle ai’s Speech cloud service via nearly any connection to perform the transcription.

In the Adobe Premiere Pro panel version of ascribe.ai, transcribed text appears as markers in the Premiere Pro timeline, as well as in sidecar XMP files which ascribe.ai creates which contain the transcripts. Users also have the option of exporting an industry-standard SRT or VTT file with the transcript as well., obtaining and displaying the transcript as well as pushing all relevant markers to the timeline in Adobe Premiere@ Pro. “Premiere Pro is the industry leader for editing everything from feature films, TV series and beyond,” said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe Video. “ascribe.ai makes fast and efficient AI-driven transcription of videos accessible to all Adobe Premiere Pro users.”

Sam Bogoch, CEO of axle ai, said “Since our company was founded in 2012, we’ve made it our mission to bring the power of transcription and video search to an ever-wider group of creative teams. With ascribe.ai, we’ve taken it to a whole new level - the broader universe of freelancers and videographers who may work on their own, or on distributed teams. The Black Friday pricing we’re offering, at $1 per hour in 10 and 100 hour blocks, makes AI-powered transcription affordable for everyone.”

Pricing and Availability

Hours of the radically affordable transcription can be purchased from axle ai’s User Portal in blocks of 10 hours ($1.00) and 100 hours ($100.00) between now and December 1st. These prices, made possible by axle’s AI-powered axle Speech cloud service, compare very favorably with prices of other transcription services of up to $1.00 or more per minute. Languages supported in the initial release are English (both American and British dialects), Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Korean. More languages will be supported in the future.

About axle ai

axle ai (http://www.axle.ai) is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Its solutions have helped over 600 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. At its introduction, axle’s software was recognized with the IBC 2012 Best of Show award and at NAB 2013 with the prestigious DV Magazine Black Diamond and Post Picks awards. Axle ai’s connectr™ software offers a powerful tool for scripting media workflows, driven by a graphical front end with connect-the-blocks visualization. axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Jason Calacanis’s LAUNCH accelerator and Quake Capital. Learn more at http://www.axle.ai and http://www.connectr.ai.



