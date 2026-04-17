Media Storage Expert Sean Lee to Appear at Axle AI Booth at NAB Show 2026

Media storage expert Sean Lee joins Axle AI's booth at NAB Show 2026 Axle AI Logo On-Prem ZONE at NAB 2026 North Hall, booth N1519

Sean Lee, formerly CEO of OpenDrives, will be at booth N1519 in the On-Prem ZONE at NAB 2026; he's one of the industry’s most experienced voices in storage.

We’re excited to have Sean join us at NAB. His deep understanding of storage technology and real-world media workflows makes him an invaluable resource for the industry” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle AI announced that storage expert and industry leader Sean Lee, formerly CEO of OpenDrives, will be appearing at the Axle AI booth (N1519) in the On-Prem ZONE at NAB 2026, offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with one of the industry’s most experienced voices in storage and media workflows.

With more than 25 years of experience across media, technology, and organizational leadership, Lee has built a reputation for helping companies navigate complex infrastructure challenges while scaling efficiently. His expertise spans storage architecture, workflow optimization, and team leadership in high-performance media environments.

“We’re excited to have Sean join us at NAB,” said Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle AI. “His deep understanding of storage technology and real-world workflows makes him an invaluable resource for anyone looking to improve performance, scalability, and control.”

In addition to Sean Lee, visitors to the Axle AI booth will have the opportunity to meet key experts across storage, MAM, and DAM workflows. Axle AI’s Neil Blake is on hand to cover complex media asset management (MAM) integrations, while Portfolio DAM’s Richard Bamford will be on hand to showcase the newly launched Portfolio DAM platform and its capabilities for managing large-scale image and media libraries, and Imagine Products’ Mark Hudgins will be available to discuss ingest and DIT needs around ShotPut Studio.

Together, this team brings deep expertise across on-premise storage, media asset management (MAM), digital asset management (DAM), and ingest, making the booth a destination for professionals looking to optimize performance, reduce costs, and maintain full control over their media infrastructure.

While cloud workflows are valuable for collaboration, the On-Prem ZONE highlights the advantages of storing media locally. On-premise storage delivers faster access, stronger security, greater control, and more predictable long-term costs, making it a powerful choice for managing high-resolution media at scale.

Rather than formal presentations, these experts will be available for informal discussions, giving attendees a chance to ask questions, exchange ideas, and gain practical insights tailored to their specific challenges.

NAB Show attendees are invited to visit the Axle AI booth in the North Hall, Booth N1519, located within the On-Prem ZONE (rows N1400-N1800), to meet the team and explore the latest innovations in fast, secure, on-premise media workflows.

Axle AI's booth also features demos of leading edge on premise and MAM features

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