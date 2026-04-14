Axle AI Announces New Media Composer Panel for Seamless AI-Powered Media Search, Access and Editing

Axle AI Panel for Media Composer launched at NAB 2026 Axle AI Logo On-Prem ZONE at NAB 2026 North Hall, booth N1519

New panel launching at NABShow #N1519 brings powerful AI-driven semantic search and trainable tagging capabilities directly into advanced pro editing tool.

Editing is all about storytelling, but storytelling depends on quickly finding the right media. This new panel brings powerful search and access tools directly into the editing experience.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle AI today announced a new panel for Avid Media Composer® that enables editors to search, preview, and import media directly from any Axle AI media asset management system. The panel will be demonstrated at Axle AI’s booth, N1519, at the upcoming NAB Show in Las Vegas. Axle AI is located within the On-Prem ZONE in the North Hall, a grouping of software and hardware vendors highlighting advanced solutions that run on premise rather than in the cloud.

Designed to streamline editorial workflows, Axle AI’s Media Composer Panel integrates directly within the Avid user interface, allowing editors to search across all Axle AI catalogs, preview and trim clips, and import selected media into their projects without leaving their edit environment. The panel supports both local network access and secure remote workflows using Axle AI’s remote access tools.

“Editing is all about storytelling, but storytelling depends on quickly finding the right media,” said Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle AI. “This new panel brings powerful search and access tools directly into the editing experience, helping editors stay focused on their creative work.”

Axle AI enhances the search experience with advanced AI-driven capabilities, including spoken word recognition, semantic search, scene understanding, and automated metadata tagging. These tools allow editors to locate content faster and more intuitively.

With semantic search, editors can describe what they are looking for in natural language rather than relying on exact keywords. Scene understanding enables searches for visual elements, such as specific objects within a shot, regardless of whether they were previously tagged. Automated metadata tagging reduces the need for manual logging, while spoken word indexing generates searchable transcripts of dialogue, making it easy to locate specific lines within footage.

Axle AI’s Tags back end performs automated metadata tagging and vector characterization of large amounts of video, audio and image content. In addition, The modular system runs on premise using off-the-shelf CPU and GPU hardware and standard operating systems, leveraging Docker containerization for the different AI modules. These currently include scene understanding with semantic search, trainable face recognition, object and logo recognition, OCR to recognize onscreen text, and speech transcription. In addition, third-party and open source modules can easily be loaded using Nvidia's ONNx machine learning standard, so that specific applications can be supported within the back end and editor. Finally, critical manual tagging of content is still available, both on a per-asset basis and via comments in the timeline.

Axle AI’s panel for Media Composer brings all this rich metadata right into the Media Composer editing interface familiar to editors worldwide.

The new panel for Avid Media Composer will be demonstrated at the Axle AI booth (North Hall, Booth N1519) during the NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas. The product will be in immediate beta release after the show, with wider release expected in June 2026.

About Axle AI, Inc.

Axle AI, Inc. is dedicated to making media smarter. As the leading developer of radically simple media search software that runs on premise, Axle AI has empowered its over 1,500 customer sites to solve the key problem of finding and repurposing their video content. Axle AI’s solutions are renowned for their ease of installation, use, and affordability, catering to diverse sectors including video post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising, and government organizations worldwide.

Axle AI is a privately held company, whose founders have extensive industry experience in DAM and MAM. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis’ LAUNCH accelerator, and Quake Capital. Axle AI’s CEO, Sam Bogoch, formerly led Avid’s Interplay Workgroup and Media Central product lines; Axle AI’s growing team includes members with decades of work in the media management and storage industry. www.axle.ai.

About Avid Technology, Inc.

Avid is the power behind the content that touches virtually every person on the planet. Every word, every note, every frame – every day. Powering greater creators and trusted newsmakers, Avid enables everyone with a story to tell – from Emmy®, Grammy®, and Oscar® winners to rising talent. Avid pushes boundaries with end-to-end solutions that transform how content is created, managed, and monetized, from the highest level of creative production to the most rigorous reporting environments. www.avid.com

Axle AI introduces their panel for Avid's Media Composer at NAB 2026

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