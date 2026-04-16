Portfolio DAM Launches On-Premise Digital Asset Management Software for Media Teams at NAB 2026

Portfolio DAM is a leading on-premise digital asset management system in use worldwide. Portfolio DAM, leader in on-premise digital asset management, is acquired by Axle AI On-Prem ZONE at NAB 2026 North Hall, booth N1519

Visit Axle AI (#N1519) in the North Hall to discover a high-performance digital asset management (DAM) solution built for speed, control, and predictable costs.

With Portfolio DAM, teams can instantly access and manage millions of assets while maintaining full control over storage, performance, and data governance. It's an amazing product.” — Richard Bamford, Portfolio DAM Product Manager

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As media organizations face rapidly increasing file sizes and rising cloud storage costs, the demand for on-premise digital asset management (DAM) software is accelerating. Portfolio DAM addresses this challenge by delivering a powerful, scalable solution designed for broadcasters, creative teams, and enterprises that require full control over their digital assets.

Portfolio DAM is making its NAB Show debut in 2026, demonstrating how organizations can take ownership of their media workflows with a secure, high-performance digital asset management solution built entirely for on-premise environments. Demos and customer meetings will be at the Axle AI booth, N1519, within the On-Prem ZONE area of the North Hall. This area also includes partner companies such as Archiware, Quantum, Qumulo, QNAP and YoYotta.

Prior to its recent acquisition by Axle AI, Portfolio DAM was branded as Extensis Portfolio, a trusted digital asset management platform used by hundreds of leading organizations worldwide.

Your Creative Assets. Your Infrastructure. Your Rules.

Portfolio DAM is a high-performance on-premise digital asset management software designed for teams that need consistent speed, robust security, and predictable costs. Unlike cloud-based DAM platforms, Portfolio DAM keeps assets on premise within your own infrastructure, eliminating egress fees, latency issues, and unexpected subscription expenses. With Portfolio DAM, teams can instantly access and manage millions of assets while maintaining full control over storage, performance, and data governance.

Why On-Premise Digital Asset Management Matters

For many organizations, cloud storage introduces ongoing costs, performance limitations, and reduced control over sensitive content. Portfolio DAM provides an alternative: a secure, scalable on premise DAM solution that ensures:

● Full data sovereignty and compliance with internal policies

● Faster access to large media files with no latency penalties

● Predictable costs without recurring cloud storage fees

● Complete control over infrastructure and asset security

Key Features of Portfolio DAM

● High-performance on-premise digital asset management software

● Support for hundreds of file formats and multiple metadata standards

● Fast search and retrieval across millions of assets

● Intuitive folder and subfolder organization for seamless workflows

● Scalable architecture for teams of any size, from small groups to global enterprises

● Secure asset storage for compliance-driven industries

Portfolio DAM is optimized for still images, graphics, and a wide range of digital media, making it ideal for broadcasters, post-production teams, marketing departments, archives, and enterprise content teams.

Built for Scale and Enterprise Performance

Portfolio DAM is designed to handle large-scale media libraries without the complexity of cloud infrastructure. Its intuitive interface enables teams to organize, search, and retrieve assets quickly, helping maintain creative momentum and operational efficiency.

The platform delivers Full Data Sovereignty (FDS-DAM), ensuring that assets remain fully under your control at all times. This makes it especially valuable for organizations with strict compliance, privacy, or governance requirements.

See Portfolio DAM at NAB 2026

Attendees of NAB Show 2026 can experience Portfolio DAM firsthand with live demonstrations at the Axle AI Booth N1519, North Hall, part of the On-Prem ZONE (aisles N1400-N1800).

Book a demo at the show or learn more about on-premise digital asset management software by visiting: www.portfoliodam.com

About Axle AI, Inc.

Axle AI, Inc. is dedicated to making media smarter. As the leading developer of radically simple media search software that runs on premise, Axle AI has empowered its over 1,500 customer sites to solve the key problem of finding and repurposing their video content. Axle AI’s solutions are renowned for their ease of installation, use, and affordability, catering to diverse sectors including video post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising, and government organizations worldwide.

Axle AI is a privately held company, whose founders have extensive industry experience in DAM and MAM. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis’ LAUNCH accelerator, and Quake Capital. Axle AI’s CEO, Sam Bogoch, formerly led Avid’s Interplay Workgroup and Media Central product lines; Axle AI’s growing team includes members with decades of work in the media management and storage industry. www.axle.ai and www.portfoliodam.com.

How Gardens Alive! uses Portfolio to manage more than a quarter million assets

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