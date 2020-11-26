Tremend wins the Impact Star award by Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe 2020

Tremend was recently awarded the Impact Star recognition by Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe 2020.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, November 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Impact Star Award was introduced for the first time in 2020, in this unprecedented context created by the COVID-19 pandemic. This award acknowledges companies for successfully linking proprietary products and services with a positive impact on society, business, innovativeness, environment and diversity.

Over the past year, Tremend’s engineering team efforts have focused on digital transformation solutions that support companies in unlocking their potential and overcoming the unique challenges posed by COVID-19.

“We are honored to receive the Impact Star award by the Deloitte 2020 Central Europe Technology Fast 50 programme. It represents an international recognition of the impact of our advanced solutions in supporting companies’ efforts in terms of innovation and digitalization. Nevertheless, it emphasizes our capabilities for change management in a dynamic and challenging market”, Marius Hanganu, Managing Partner, Tremend, says.

Based on Tremend Application Foundation — an internal modular solution for rapid application development using pre-existing modules which can be adjusted according to business needs — Tremend successfully developed competitive digital platforms.

In a very short span of time, Tremend created TORP, the digital onboarding platform which supports companies’ business continuity efforts by offering customers a secure, remote access to their products and services. It also developed observED, an advanced platform that supports digital transformation in education, enabling a seamless transition from pen-paper examination to online assessments.

“We released competitive products such as TORP and ObservED, that support the companies' digital transformation needs during this period, help them practice physical distancing and protect the health and safety of others. We leverage the latest technologies to develop agile digital transformation solutions during innovation workshops with our clients and partners, thus supporting them in achieving the highest standards and providing competitive services”, Alexandru Paraschiv, Director of Innovation, Tremend, states.

As a European Commission technological partner, Tremend supports European public sector companies with their innovation process. By developing the European education platform EPALE, Tremend supports education by creating a diverse European community, opened to the participation of adult learning professionals, including educators and trainers.

As a technology partner of eTwinning, the community for schools in Europe, Tremend empowers teachers through technology to collaborate, develop projects, share information using a platform with over 860,000 teachers, over 213,000 schools and 113,000 projects.

By building the European Commission's School Education Gateway platform, the company is involved in modernizing and aligning with the online and training latest trends, especially during Covid-19 times.

At the same time, Tremend carried on with R&D investments, and plans to support this strategic direction in the future. Recently, the company released the HumanoID research project in partnership with the University of Bucharest to help companies simplify the process of knowing and validating the identity of users without the need for its physical presence. Another research project Tremend is working on in partnership with University Politehnica Bucharest and the University of Bucharest is Graphomaly, an AI-based solution for risk and anomaly detection in financial transactions.

Tremend is the most dynamic Romanian company included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA ranking and has joined, for the fourth time in a row, Financial Times 1000 top of the fastest-growing companies in Europe. In recent years, Tremend entered the Deloitte Fast 50 Central Europe and the INC. 5000 Europe ranking.

About Tremend

Tremend has 15 years of experience in offering complex software engineering and consultancy services, implementing over 700 large projects for top companies in industries such as finance, telecom, banking, automotive, and medical services. The company uses the most advanced technologies of the moment, from AI and Machine Learning to IoT and Microservices. In 2020, Tremend was included in Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA, with the highest growth rate in Romania and was featured four times successively in FT1000 - Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Tremend has offices in Romania, in Bucharest & Brasov, in Atlanta, USA, in Brussels, Belgium, and London, UK.

