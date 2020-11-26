Filgrastim Biosimilars Industry Competitors Use Strategic Collaborations For Better Innovation

Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The global filgrastim biosimilars market report is segmented by application into oncology, chronic and autoimmune diseases, blood disorders, growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases, others, and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Companies in the filgrastim biosimilar market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To maintain position in the increasingly competitive market, companies in the filgrastim biosimilar market are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other and with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in- or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years.

Some players with major filgrastim biosimilars market shares are Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Intas Biopharmaceuticals, Sandoz, Amgen Inc., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Biocon.

Filgrastim biosimilar treatment is used to stimulate the bone marrow to produce more neutrophils (white blood cells) to fight infection in patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included. The global filgrastim biosimilars industry size reached a value of nearly $785.33 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.13% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $785.33 million in 2019 to $860.12 million in 2023 at a rate of 2.30%. The growth is mainly due to the patent expiration of filgrastim biologics and government initiatives. The filgrastim biosimilar market is expected to grow to $984.23 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.97% and then reach $1,279.86 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 5.39%.

