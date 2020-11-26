WILLISTON BARRACKS / AGGRAVATED DISORDERLY CONDUCT, UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A104781

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 11-25-2020 @ 2056 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 14 Park Street, Underhill

VIOLATION:

1. Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

2. Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Brian J. Fuller

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 25th, 2020 at approximately 2056 hours, Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a multi-person fight in progress at an address in Underhill.

Responding Troopers located multiple intoxicated individuals outside the residence, and further located two males fighting within the residence. The males were separated and the aggressor was taken into custody without incident.

Investigation revealed that the aggressor of the fight was Brian Fuller (age 52) of Hardwick, VT and that the fight had precipitated after Fuller threatened individuals within the residence and caused property damage.

Fuller was transported by Essex Rescue to UVM Medical Center for detox, and was issued a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02-25-2021 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: UVMC for detox

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782