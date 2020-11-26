WILLISTON BARRACKS / AGGRAVATED DISORDERLY CONDUCT, UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF
CASE#: 20A104781
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 11-25-2020 @ 2056 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 14 Park Street, Underhill
VIOLATION:
1. Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
2. Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Brian J. Fuller
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 25th, 2020 at approximately 2056 hours, Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a multi-person fight in progress at an address in Underhill.
Responding Troopers located multiple intoxicated individuals outside the residence, and further located two males fighting within the residence. The males were separated and the aggressor was taken into custody without incident.
Investigation revealed that the aggressor of the fight was Brian Fuller (age 52) of Hardwick, VT and that the fight had precipitated after Fuller threatened individuals within the residence and caused property damage.
Fuller was transported by Essex Rescue to UVM Medical Center for detox, and was issued a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02-25-2021 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: UVMC for detox
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
