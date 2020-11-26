Advanced Signal Warning Upgrades, Traffic Impacts Nov. 30-Dec. 18 in Southern Nevada

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is undertaking a $157,000 advanced warning upgrade to eight traffic signals throughout southern Nevada. Acme Electric is the contractor. The three-week project will install advanced warning signals that alert drivers of upcoming traffic conditions, specifically the need to stop at a signalized intersection.

The system’s signage and flashing beacon are connected to a signal controller that only flashes during a signal change such from as from green to yellow, or when a signal is red. Similar modifications in other states have reduced crashes, including severe crashes from running red lights.

Motorists, meanwhile, can expect the following construction-related traffic impacts:

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning (November 30—December 1) • Eastbound State Route 160 (Blue Diamond Road) will be closed at Grand Canyon Drive from 9 p.m., November 30, until 5 a.m., December 1, in Clark County. Crews are removing an overhead signal mast arm. As a result, traffic will be temporarily detoured onto Grand Canyon Drive to Serene Avenue to Fort Apache Road and back onto Blue Diamond Road.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning (December 7-8) • Westbound State Route 160 (Blue Diamond Road) travel lanes will be reduced east of Homestead Road from 9 p.m., December 7, until 5 a.m., December 8, in Clark County to modify the overhead advance warning signal.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning (December 9-10) • Westbound State Route 564 (Lake Mead Parkway) travel lanes will be reduced east of Athens Drive from 9 p.m., December 9, until 5 a.m., December 10, in Henderson to modify an overhead advance warning signal.

Sunday Night—Monday Morning (December 13-14) • Southbound U.S. Highway 93 travel lanes will be reduced at Veterans Memorial Drive from 9 p.m., December 13, until 5 a.m., December 14, in Boulder City to modify an overhead advance warning signal.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning (December 14-15) • Eastbound State Route 163 (Laughlin Highway) travel lanes will be reduced at Thomas Edison Drive from 9 p.m., December 14, until 5 a.m., December 15, in Laughlin to modify an overhead advance warning signal.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning (December 15-16) • The southbound Interstate 15 offramp will be closed to Highland Avenue/Western Avenue from 9 p.m., December 15, until 5 a.m., December 16, in Las Vegas to modify an overhead advance warning signal.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning (December 17-18) • Northbound U.S. Highway 93 travel lanes will be reduced at Gingerwood Street from 9 p.m., December 17, until 5 a.m., December 18, in Boulder City to modify an overhead advance warning signal.

An active signal warning system is ideal for limited sight distances that can potentially impact driver reaction and stopping time. It also works well with heavy truck traffic and extreme weather conditions when added stopping distance or extra reaction time is needed. Ultimately, the system is designed to enhance motorist safety while encouraging better driver behavior.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

PROJECT WEBSITE www.NVSafeSignals.com