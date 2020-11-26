I-15 Nightly Closures at Tropical Parkway Nov. 29-Dec. 4 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close southbound Interstate 15 at Tropical Parkway from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of November 29 and concluding the morning of December 4, in North Las Vegas. As a result, traffic will be temporarily detoured to the westbound 215 Beltway exit and rerouted down to Lamb Boulevard, turning around and returning along the eastbound 215 Beltway before reconnecting with southbound Interstate 15.

Additionally, the northbound Interstate 15 offramp at Tropical Parkway will also be closed from 7 p.m., November 29, until 2 a.m., November 30. A signed detour will reroute motorists along Speedway Boulevard. The nightly closures are needed to erect falsework for new flyovers as part of the $100 million I-15/215 Northern Beltway interchange project that broke ground earlier this year. Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.