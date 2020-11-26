Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,998 in the last 365 days.

I-15 Nightly Closures at Tropical Parkway Nov. 29-Dec. 4 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close southbound Interstate 15 at Tropical Parkway from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of November 29 and concluding the morning of December 4, in North Las Vegas. As a result, traffic will be temporarily detoured to the westbound 215 Beltway exit and rerouted down to Lamb Boulevard, turning around and returning along the eastbound 215 Beltway before reconnecting with southbound Interstate 15.

Additionally, the northbound Interstate 15 offramp at Tropical Parkway will also be closed from 7 p.m., November 29, until 2 a.m., November 30. A signed detour will reroute motorists along Speedway Boulevard. The nightly closures are needed to erect falsework for new flyovers as part of the $100 million I-15/215 Northern Beltway interchange project that broke ground earlier this year. Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

TropicalPkwy_I-15

You just read:

I-15 Nightly Closures at Tropical Parkway Nov. 29-Dec. 4 in North Las Vegas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.