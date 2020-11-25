Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspect Sought in an Attempted Bank Robbery Offense: 3500 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Bank Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:21 am, the suspect entered the Bank of America at the listed location. The suspect passed a note demanding US currency, but was unsuccessful. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any property.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or has information regarding this case should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.

