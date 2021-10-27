''DARE TO DREAM BIG'' by Chris Navarro
‘’All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.’’”CASPER, WYOMING, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘’DARE TO DREAM BIG’’ monumental bronze sculpture by Chris Navarro is a sculpture designed for the young at heart. This sculpture is dedicated to the Boys and Girls Club in Casper and Cheyenne, Wyoming.
— Walt Disney
It tells the story of a cat sitting on books with the titles of THE POWER OF BELIEF. The cat looking into a mirror sees his reflection as a lion. It is all about being creative and thinking big. Having imagination and the power of belief. The way to become a lion is to think and believe you are lion. There is a mouse peeking around the mirror thinking, “Just what I need, a cat who believes he is a lion!”
The sculpture has an interactive element. Next to ‘’DARE TO DREAM BIG’’ is a large chalk board. At the top of the board a sign reads.
I DARE TO DREAM BIG AND I WILL…. (and below it there is space for you write in your own dreams)
Writing down goals and dreams forces you to clarify what you want and motivates you to act. Open your mind and heart to the possibilities, trust, believe, if you write it down, one day your goals and dreams will come true!
I hope this sculpture brings a smile to your face and positive emotions to your heart. People who experience positive emotions feel better about themselves, and feeling good does’ matter, it is through positive emotions and the power of belief we build our perceptions of the possible. When we believe in ourselves, we develop skills to face challenges in life and to reach our goals. Do not let negative beliefs stop you from trying and going after what you want.
I love seeing how children react to the sculpture. I have asked adults to write their dreams down they hesitated and made excuses but when asking children, they rushed the chalkboard and could not wait to write their dreams down. Children still believe in the possibility of dreams coming true, the adults can learn something from them.
I know what it is like to have a dream and you are the only one who can see it. I discovered the benefits and rewards that physically writing down my goals and dreams have had in my own life.
Having your dreams come true is what life is all about. So, when you Dare to Dream Big. What do you dream of? Write it down!
My cat Greyboy modeled for this sculpture and he does think he is a lion.
We begin life with unlimited potential. Every child is an artist. If you want to see a group of artists, get a bunch of 4-year-old kids together, spread out some crayons and paper, and then sit back and watch them create. Children have no fears or preconceived concepts about art. They understand “fun,” so they enjoy art for the pure and simple pleasure of experiencing it. Unfortunately, many people lose their sense of play as they grow older. They worry too much about what others think and seek the approval of their peers to validate what they’re doing. As I have grown older, I realize the most important approval is my own.
Video on Dare to Dream Big https://youtu.be/1avvDn9lVyA
