(Subscription required) Álvarez has presided over an unlawful detainer calendar since her appointment last fall to the San Diego County Superior Court. Before that, she spent years practicing estate planning and trust litigation.
Nov 25, 2020
You just read:
Judicial Profile: San Diego County Judge Olga Álvarez
