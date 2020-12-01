The Art of Rodeo by Chris Navarro

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
"Pure excellence! Every turn of the page brings such anticipation of what rodeo moment will unfold next. If you pick this book up you will not be able to put it down!”
— Bill Putnam director of Bull Riding Hall of Fame
With all the large rodeos being canceled by COVID 19 you can still get your rodeo fix with The Art of Rodeo, a book featuring the works of artists sculptor Chris Navarro from Casper, WY, painter Brandon Bailey and photographer Randy Wagner from Cheyenne, WY. The Art of Rodeo tells the many facets and stories of rodeo using drawings, paintings, sculptures and photography to express the excitement, danger and passion of the sport. Focusing on the legend and history of Wyoming’s Cheyenne Frontier Days, the book tells the early days of rodeo to the present.

Released June 2020 the hardbound book is 272 pages with over 600 images. These spectacular images were edited from viewing over 20,000 photos, many dating back over 100 years. The book covers the stories and history of legendary figures of rodeo: horses like Steamboat, Midnight and outstanding cowboys, Jackson Sundown, Bill Picket, Freckles Brown, Larry Mahan, Lane Frost and many others.

National award-winning artist Chris Navarro from Casper, WY. is a former bull and bronc rider, still competes in team roping. Sculpting professionally since 1986 and is best known for his many large public sculptures throughout the country including the Champion Lane Frost Monument at CFD.

Painter Brandon Bailey from Cheyenne WY. claims Western art came naturally to him. He rode bulls competitively and rode for the LCCC rodeo team.

Randy Wagner from Cheyenne, WY has been photographing the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo and designed the photo pit for CFD. The photo pit at CFD revolutionized rodeo photography by allowing a photo lens to be set inches above ground level thereby capturing great action rodeo shots.

The Art of Rodeo is priced at 35. To order go to https://www.chrisnavarroart.com/books
3-minute video on book. https://youtu.be/9Iue8Xc4Rig

CHAMPION LANE FROST https://youtu.be/UbPzJlkupTk

REVIEWS

"Pure excellence! Every turn of the page brings such anticipation of what rodeo moment will unfold next. A true western treasure is found in the Art of Rodeo." On the back cover you have..."My goal is for you to pick this book up and not be able to put it down “Well, your goal will be reached with everyone who picks it up! Thank you, my friend, - Bill Putnam director - The Bull Riding Hall of Fame
WOW! Goal accomplished can’t put it down! - Paulette Moss - Publisher The WRANGLER Horse & Rodeo News

For further information contact:
Chris Navarro Studio 5231 Squaw Creek Rd Casper, WY 82604
307-259-7305
chrisnavarrostudio@gmail.com
www.chrisnavarro.com

Chris Navarro
Navarro Gallery
+1 307-259-7305
email us here
