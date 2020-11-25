Best Script: Patrick Tamisiea and Nicholas Leeds for Bryers Cucumber Tostino's Best Comedy Actress: Katie Hartman in Coin Catcher Best Director: Ilan Zerrouki for If you love her, let her go Best Actor in a Sketch Comedy Video: Paul Longley in The Cooking Chanllenge Best Actress in a Sketch Comedy Video: Kirsty Langley in Best Friends

All the winners of the Fall 2020 NYC Short Comedy Film Festival are Best Comedy: If you love her, let her go from by French director - Ilan Zerrouki