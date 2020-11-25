Winners of the Fall 2020 NYC Short Comedy Film Festival
All the winners of the Fall 2020 NYC Short Comedy Film Festival are Best Comedy: If you love her, let her go from by French director - Ilan ZerroukiNEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6th Annual NYC Short Comedy Film
Festival Announces the Fall 2020 Winners
The 6th Annual NYC Short Comedy Film Festival (NYCSCFF) is excited to announce the award winners for this year’s festival. This year, the festival took place on November 15th at the Producers Club in New York. Submissions are now open for the 7th Annual NYC Short Comedy Film festival.
The festival presented 33 films, including 17 short sketches and 16 longer comedy videos which were selected from hundreds of submissions. NYCSCFF awarded the winners with a certificate and a laurel commemorating their film for its outstanding work and dedication to the comedy genre. They were selected by a select panel of
judges who are actively immersed in the film industry.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2020 Fall NYC Short Comedy Film Festival!
The categories and winners are as follows:
Best Script: Patrick Tamisiea and Nicholas Leeds for Bryers Cucumber Tostino's
Best Cinematography : Kevin Avedissian for If you love her, let her go
Best Comedy: If you love her, let her go
Best Actor: Patrick Tamisiea in Bryers Cucumber Tostino's
Best Actress: Katie Hartman in Coin Catcher
Best Director: Ilan Zerrouki for I f you love her, let her go
Best Sketch Comedy Video: "ÇA VA": A Puppet Quarantine Film
Best Actor in a Sketch Comedy Video: Paul Longley in The Cooking Challenge
Best Actress in a Sketch Comedy Video: Kirsty Langley in Best Friends
Best Director of a Short Sketch Video: Paul Longley, James Longley for The Cooking Challenge
Best Cinematography of a Short Sketch Video: Paul Longley, James Longley for The
Cooking Challenge
Best Script of a Short Sketch Video: Paul Longley, James Longley for The Cooking
Challenge
