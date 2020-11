Winners of the Fall 2020 NYC Short Comedy Film Festival

Best Script: Patrick Tamisiea and Nicholas Leeds for Bryers Cucumber Tostino's Best Comedy Actress: Katie Hartman in Coin Catcher Best Director: Ilan Zerrouki for If you love her, let her go Best Actor in a Sketch Comedy Video: Paul Longley in The Cooking Chanllenge Best Actress in a Sketch Comedy Video: Kirsty Langley in Best Friends

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, November 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6th Annual NYC Short Comedy FilmFestival Announces the Fall 2020 WinnersThe 6th Annual NYC Short Comedy Film Festival (NYCSCFF) is excited to announce the award winners for this year’s festival. This year, the festival took place on November 15th at the Producers Club in New York. Submissions are now open for the 7th Annual NYC Short Comedy Film festival.The festival presented 33 films, including 17 short sketches and 16 longer comedy videos which were selected from hundreds of submissions. NYCSCFF awarded the winners with a certificate and a laurel commemorating their film for its outstanding work and dedication to the comedy genre. They were selected by a select panel ofjudges who are actively immersed in the film industry.Congratulations to the winners of the 2020 Fall NYC Short Comedy Film Festival! Best Script: Patrick Tamisiea and Nicholas Leeds for Bryers Cucumber Tostino'sBest Cinematography : Kevin Avedissian for If you love her, let her goBest Comedy: If you love her, let her goBest Actor: Patrick Tamisiea in Bryers Cucumber Tostino'sBest Actress: Katie Hartman in Coin CatcherBest Director: Ilan Zerrouki for I f you love her, let her goBest Sketch Comedy Video: "ÇA VA": A Puppet Quarantine FilmBest Actor in a Sketch Comedy Video: Paul Longley in The Cooking ChallengeBest Actress in a Sketch Comedy Video: Kirsty Langley in Best FriendsBest Director of a Short Sketch Video: Paul Longley, James Longley for The Cooking ChallengeBest Cinematography of a Short Sketch Video: Paul Longley, James Longley for TheCooking ChallengeBest Script of a Short Sketch Video: Paul Longley, James Longley for The CookingChallenge