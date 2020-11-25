West Tennessee Weekly Construction November 25-December 2, 2020

District 47 - West TN – Northern

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-22A: Bridge repair in Huntingdon over Brier Creek at LM 0.34 and over CSX Railroad at LM 3.10.

Restrictions: Monday, March 9, 2020: SR 22A will be reduced to one lane traffic with a traffic signal system.

DYER, LAKE, OBION COUNTY, SR-78: The resurfacing on SR 78 from SR 103 in Dyer County, through Obion County to south of SR 79 in Lake County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH. Restrictions: Sunday, July 19, 2020: Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US 51): The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 51 (SR 3) from near SR 105 in Dyer County to South Main Street in Obion County.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over Hogwallow Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-104: The resurfacing on SR 104 from SR 182 to the SR 181 including bridge deck repair will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

Restrictions: Monday, November 25, 2019: Bridge work on SR 54 at LM 12.02 (Bridge nearest Guthrie) is causing a 10’ lane restriction. *Traffic has been shifted to Phase 3 of traffic control.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-20 (US 412) (Non-TDOT work):

Monday, November 30 through December 3, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on SR 20 (US 412) eastbound in Bells, TN at SR 88, for the installation of a turning lane in the median.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69 at LM 10.06. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-142: The miscellaneous safety improvements including high friction surface treatment (HFST) on SR 142 from near Kimberly Lane (LM 5.94) to the Mississippi State Line

(LM 10.44) may cause possible temporary lane closures both east and westbound.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40 (Non-TDOT)

Sunday, December 6, 6:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent left lane closures on I-40 east and westbound near MM 50.0 at the Weigh Station for utility operations.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. Shaw Chapel and King Road are closed at SR 19 and a detour put in place. Haralson St (Old SR19) will be closed at SR19 Bypass beginning Wednesday 11-4-2020 and a detour put in place.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from Crucifer Road to near Sea Horse Drive will cause temporary lane closures daily.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from east of SR 22 to near the Chesterfield By-Pass, including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay will cause temporary lane closures daily.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70

(SR 1) MM 87 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Monday, November 30, at 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m..: I-40 westbound Exit 83 off ramp to Campbell St. will be set up with traffic only able to turn left or right onto Campbell St. Traffic on Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40.

Monday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent nightly left and right lane closures for widening activities from east of US 45 (SR 5) (MM 82.0) to east of US 70 (SR 1) (MM 87.0).

Tuesday, December 1 through Thursday, December 3, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for restriping and setting barrier rail.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, December 2 through Wednesday, December 9, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent nightly left and right lane closures for widening activities from east of US 45 (SR 5) (MM 82.0) to east of US 70 (SR 1) (MM 87.0).

Friday, December 4, 7:00 p.m. through Monday, December 7, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound at Exit 83 will be detoured onto the ramps at Campbell St. and the Campbell Street bridge will be closed for Phase 1 bridge demolition. A “seek alternate route” will be posted for Campbell Street traffic.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Monday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 2, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for roadway construction activities.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday, December 3 and Friday, December 4, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for roadway construction activities.

Saturday, December 5, 6:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for roadway construction activities.

Monday, December 7 through Wednesday, December 9, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for roadway construction activities.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-57: The resurfacing with hot in place recycling on SR 57 from the Ramer City Limits to the Hardin County Line, including bridge expansion joint repair will cause intermittent lane closures daily.

TDOT District 47 & 48 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair:

Tuesday, December 1 and Wednesday, December 2, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures at various locations on I-40 east and westbound between MM 44.0 and MM 134.0 in Benton, Decatur, Carroll, Henderson, Haywood, and Madison Counties.

TDOT District 48 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, November 25, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

Monday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 2, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

District 49 - West TN – Southwest

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3 : Resurfacing on SR 3 (Union Ave) from Bellevue Blvd to BB King Blvd.

Monday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 1, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 3 east and westbound between Bellevue Blvd and B.B. King Blvd for asphalt paving operations. One lane in each direction will remain open. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, December 2 through Tuesday, December 8, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 3 east and westbound between Bellevue Blvd and B.B. King Blvd for asphalt paving operations. One lane in each direction will remain open. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR 14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-205 : The addition of turn lanes on SR 205 (Airline Rd) from Brooks River Drive to south of I-40 Monday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 2, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 205 north and southbound from Brooks River Drive (LM-15.75) to just south of I-40 (LM-16.07) to perform temporary road widening work. There will be one lane traffic with flaggers present at times. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-385: The resurfacing of SR 385 from MM 34.0 to MM 35.0

Monday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 1: INTERMITTENT lane closures on SR 385 east and westbound from MM 34.0 to MM 35.0 for resurfacing activities.

TDOT District 49 MAINTENANCE :

Monday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 2, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on all interstates and state routes in District 49 for routine maintenance activities on an as needed basis.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair:

Monday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 1, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR 3 (Shelby County), SR 14 (Shelby County), I 40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I 269 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I 55 and I 240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Monday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 2, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures at various locations on SR 195, MM 3.0-MM 3.4 (Fayette County), SR 3,

MM 10.0–MM 24.0 (Lauderdale County), SR 206, MM 2.3 (Tipton County), and on SR 59, MM 20.6 (Tipton County). One lane will be closed. Flagmen will be used to direct traffic. Weather Permitting.

Monday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 1, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at the I 55 southbound EXIT 5A “Off” ramp to eastbound Brooks Rd and the I 55 southbound EXIT 7 “On” ramp from SR 14. Weather permitting. If weather prohibits, the closures will be on the next available night.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, December 2 through Tuesday, December 8, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at the I-40 eastbound EXIT 8 “Off” ramp to SR-14 northbound, I-55 southbound EXIT 5A “Off” ramp to eastbound Brooks Rd, I-55 southbound EXIT 7 “On” ramp from SR-14, I-55 northbound EXIT 12C “On” ramp to metal Museum Dr, and the SR-14 northbound “Off” ramp to Raleigh-Millington Rd.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Sweeping and Drain Cleaning

Monday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 2, 8PM–6AM: There will be nighttime lane closures on I 240 north and southbound from I 40 (MM 13.0 to MM 26.0) for the purpose of drain cleaning. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 Random On-Call Signing of various Interstates and State Routes

Monday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 1, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County on I 40 eastbound EXIT 1A “On” ramp from Third Street and I 40 eastbound Exit 1B to Danny Thomas Boulevard to install new overhead signs. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Monday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 1, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be two lanes closed at various locations on I 40 east and westbound in Shelby County, MM 0.8–MM 1.5, and one lane closed from MM 3.8–MM 6.8 to install new overhead signs. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, December 2 through Tuesday, December 8, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County on I 40 eastbound EXIT 1A “On” ramp from Third Street and I 40 eastbound Exit 1B to Danny Thomas Boulevard to install new overhead signs. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.